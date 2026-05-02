Residents encouraged to attend County’s Lahaina Community Meeting on Wednesday





Meeting to include information on MFD fuel break program, recovery updates

Residents are encouraged to attend the monthly County of Maui Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

Maui Fire Department’s Fuel Break Program

Hawaiian Electric Co.’s upcoming grid hardening work along Honoapiʻilani Highway

Updates on the Wahikuli Gravity Sewer Project and additional wildfire recovery assistance

County Office of Recovery updates, including Hoʻokumu Hou programs and storm recovery assistance

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, Native Hawaiian Legal Corp., Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/signup. To view information on Kona low storm and ongoing wildfire recovery, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.

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