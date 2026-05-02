County Department of Parks and Recreation facility closures announced

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced facility closures in West Maui and in Central Maui.

• West Maui: Ukumehame Firing Range remains closed due to Kona low storm impacts, and no reopening date is currently available. Storm damage assessments were recently completed, showing that repairs to berms at both the pistol and rifle ranges are required prior to reopening due to safety hazards. DPR is coordinating the repair work, which will involve heavy equipment. Updates will be provided.

• West Maui: Wahikuli Terrace Park and playground will be closed from Monday, May 4, to June 26, 2026, for installation of a new irrigation system.

• Central Maui: Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close from 9 a.m. to noon on May 28, 2026, for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming. For updates on pool hours, call the DPR pool hotline at (808) 270-8208.

For general County DPR information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

County of Maui photo: Damage from two back-to-back Kona low storms is shown at Ukumehame Firing Range. Repairs to berms at both the pistol and rifle ranges are required prior to reopening due to safety hazards.