FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Various Meat and Poultry Products Containing FDA-Regulated Dairy Products That Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

WASHINGTON, APRIL 30, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated dairy ingredients that may be contaminated with Salmonella. FSIS expects additional downstream products will be identified as this ingredient recall progresses. As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert. Consumers should check back frequently.

The list of products subject to the public health alert are available here, including information such as the establishment numbers and states where the products were distributed. The labels are available here.

The problem was discovered when FDA notified FSIS that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received FDA-regulated ingredients formulated with dry milk powder that had been recalled.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.