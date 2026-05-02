US 491 paving operations scheduled to begin May 4 in Dove Creek

Dolores County — On Monday, May 4, crews will perform two week-long surface treatment operations on a one-mile segment of US Highway 491, in the Town of Dove Creek (approximately Mile Points 60 to 61). Motorists traveling between County Road 8.2 and W 5th Street will encounter lane shifts and flagging operations Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Delays will be minimal as crews will attempt to keep two-way traffic flowing throughout the duration of the project.

Additional operations to repair the surface of the Dove Creek Bridge, south of N Colorado Ave will require one-lane alternating traffic and up to 15 minute delays. This work will occur after the primary paving operations are completed through town.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning May 4, motorists will encounter road work from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Traffic impacts will include:\

Various lane and intersection closures will take place within the work zone

Motorists entering/exiting the highway from a driveway or side street may encounter temporary closures or detours

Crews will attempt to keep two-way traffic flowing through the work zone however motorists should expect closures as needed and periodic traffic stops in order to move equipment and materials

Work is weather dependent

Colorado Department of Transportation Highway Maintenance Alert Map of paving operations on US 491 in Dove Creek May 4 to 14. Plan for brief delays between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., operations on the Dove Creek Bridge will require one-lane alternating traffic.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

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