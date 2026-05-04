A big congratulations to Syed Nishat, CFP®, CPFA®, BFA™ of Wall Street Alliance Group for being named one of InvestmentNews’ Top Financial Professionals 2026, a recognition reserved for 100 leading advisors across the United States, and for being ranked #1 on the list. Syed Nishat Named to InvestmentNews Top Financial Professionals 2026

NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall Street Alliance Group is proud to announce that Syed Nishat, CFP®, CPFA®, BFA™, has been named one of InvestmentNews’ Top Financial Professionals 2026, a recognition reserved for 100 leading advisors across the United States. The list honors professionals who have increased both assets under management (AUM) and client base during the August 2024 to August 2025 evaluation period.

Syed Nishat, CFP®, CPFA® is the co-founder of Wall Street Alliance Group, a wealth management firm specializing in comprehensive financial planning for physicians and high-income professionals. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA), he advises clients on investment strategy, tax efficiency, estate planning, and long-term wealth preservation.

Syed has been recognized on Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in both 2024 and 2025, a distinction highlighting top financial advisors across the country. His insights on financial planning and wealth strategy have been featured in Forbes, U.S. News, Medscape, Medical Economics, and MedPage Today.

This acknowledgment reflects the standards we hold ourselves to as a firm — disciplined execution, thoughtful planning, and an unwavering commitment to acting in our clients’ best interests.

When Wall Street Alliance Group was founded, our mission was clear: to elevate the lives of our clients with integrity and long-term partnership. Awards and rankings are not the objective — they are the byproduct of consistent work, trust, and dedication to doing things the right way.

In today’s environment — with evolving markets, geopolitical developments, and inflation dynamics — our focus remains steadfast:

• Protect capital thoughtfully

• Execute with discipline

• Plan comprehensively

• Communicate clearly

We are grateful for the trust you place in us and look forward to continuing to serve you and your families at the highest level.

With appreciation,

Wall Street Alliance Group

Disclosure: The Top Financial Professionals in the USA issued by Investment News on February 26th, 2026, for the August 2024 through August 2025 time period was awarded to Financial Professionals in the USA. Investment News first solicited nominations from advisors, industry professionals, and clients. Only advisors nominated were eligible for the list. All information on the nominees had to be verified by their firm's compliance team before it could be accepted. The final list was determined based on each advisor's weighted ranking in overall AUM, AUM growth, and client growth (between August 2024 and August 2025.) 394 nominations were received, and 100 professionals were selected. No fee was paid for the nomination, receipt, or promotion of the award. Third-party ratings are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. Wall Street Alliance Group and Osaic Wealth are separate companies.

Meet Syed Nishat, Partner & Co Founder at Wall Street Alliance Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.