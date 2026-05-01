DOTAX Brings Pop‑Up Tax Workshops to Waimea and Nā‘ālehu

Posted on May 1, 2026 in Main

Stephanie Okumura and Duquesne (Duke) Huliheʻe working at the pop-up tax workshop. Photo courtesy: DOTAX.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) remains committed to serving communities across Hawai‘i by hosting two successful rural pop‑up tax workshops in Waimea and Nā‘ālehu on Hawaiʻi Island. These outreach events are designed to bring tax resources directly to residents who find it difficult to visit district offices, ensuring individuals and businesses have access to needed guidance – right where they live. One taxpayer remarked it takes her over four hours to drive to and from the Hilo or Kailua-Kona office and stated, “I received wonderful service and would highly recommend the tax services I received for the community.”

The first workshop took place in Waimea, attracting community members seeking support with tax filing, online services and general tax questions. Attendees expressed appreciation for DOTAX’s presence in their community. One resident shared his gratitude, noting that he felt “the state didn’t forget about us,” and others joined in the sentiments as participants welcomed the opportunity to speak face‑to‑face on tax issues.

DOTAX hosted a second workshop in Nā‘ālehu, one of the most remote communities on Hawai‘i Island. The event saw steady engagement, including conversations with approximately 16 residents about available tax services, online resources and filing assistance. A staff member reported that the outreach was well received by others within the Nā‘ālehu Civic Center, including other state agencies that were excited about DOTAX’s presence saying, “it’s a great thing for their community.” The collaborative atmosphere highlighted how valuable in‑person services are in strengthening relationships between agencies and the communities they serve.

Both workshops reaffirmed DOTAX’s commitment to meeting taxpayers where they are – especially in rural or underserved areas. By offering accessible, in‑person support, DOTAX aims to reduce barriers, promote voluntary compliance and empower residents with the knowledge needed to navigate Hawaiʻi’s tax system confidently.

DOTAX extends its warm appreciation to the Waimea and Nā‘ālehu communities and the Hawaiʻi State Library for their hospitality and engagement. Additional outreach events are planned in July as part of DOTAX’s ongoing effort to ensure every taxpayer feels supported, informed and connected.