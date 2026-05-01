Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,824 in the last 365 days.

Mahalo for Supporting our Annual Chili and Rice Fundraiser!

Posted on May 1, 2026 in Main

The Governor’s Office is proud to announce that its annual Chili and Rice Fundraiser raised enough support to provide more than 10,700 meals for local families through the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. Last month’s event brought together community members whose generosity made a meaningful difference for families facing hardship.

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank plays a critical role in ensuring that kamaʻāina have access to food and this partnership reflects the administration’s ongoing commitment to supporting those most in need. A heartfelt mahalo to all who attended, as well as to the dedicated staff and volunteers whose hard work behind the scenes made it all possible!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mahalo for Supporting our Annual Chili and Rice Fundraiser!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.