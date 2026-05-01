Mahalo for Supporting our Annual Chili and Rice Fundraiser!

Posted on May 1, 2026 in Main

The Governor’s Office is proud to announce that its annual Chili and Rice Fundraiser raised enough support to provide more than 10,700 meals for local families through the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. Last month’s event brought together community members whose generosity made a meaningful difference for families facing hardship.

The Hawaiʻi Foodbank plays a critical role in ensuring that kamaʻāina have access to food and this partnership reflects the administration’s ongoing commitment to supporting those most in need. A heartfelt mahalo to all who attended, as well as to the dedicated staff and volunteers whose hard work behind the scenes made it all possible!