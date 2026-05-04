SNU Eye Clinic Korea Leads Global Innovation in SMILE and ICL Surgery

Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic Dr. Chung Eui Sang presents clinical insights on SMILE surgery and lens implantation ICL at an international ophthalmology conference. SNU Eye Clinic in Seoul, South Korea provides advanced vision correction including SMILE surgery and lens implantation ICL.

Advancing vision correction through SMILE surgery and implantable lens procedures with global clinical expertise and innovation.

Vision correction surgery goes beyond improving eyesight and helps transform quality of life through safety, precision, and personalized care” — Dr. Chung Eui Sang

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNU Eye Clinic , which has accumulated extensive global clinical experience in vision correction, is strengthening its international patient care system based on comprehensive expertise spanning SMILE surgery and lens implantation (ICL) Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, was selected as one of only eleven Global Investigators during the development of SMILE surgery in 2010. As a key investigator, he directly participated in early clinical studies and played a leading role in introducing the procedure to Korea, distinguishing himself as a global reference surgeon involved from the technology’s development stage.Dr. Chung later contributed to clinical trials of SMILE Pro, the next generation evolution of SMILE surgery, actively participating throughout the advancement of the procedure. SMILE surgery is widely recognized as a minimally invasive vision correction method performed through an approximately 2 mm small incision, designed to reduce corneal disruption while supporting faster recovery and long term stability.In the field of lens implantation (ICL), SNU Eye Clinic has also established strong clinical leadership. Dr. Chung introduced and performed Korea’s first Toric Implantable Collamer Lens implantation, enabling astigmatism correction alongside treatment for high myopia. This milestone expanded treatment possibilities for patients previously considered unsuitable for conventional laser vision correction.Dr. Chung has additionally been appointed an ICL Expert Instructor by STAAR Surgical, a designation granted only to a limited number of surgeons worldwide. In Korea, only eight ophthalmologists hold this qualification. The title recognizes both surgical expertise and educational capability, allowing certified instructors to train other ophthalmic surgeons and reinforcing the concept of a “doctor who teaches doctors,” an important indicator of patient trust when selecting a medical provider.Based on accumulated clinical data in both SMILE surgery and lens implantation (ICL), SNU Eye Clinic operates an integrated treatment system covering detailed diagnostics, surgery, and postoperative care. The clinic runs a dedicated SMILE Center providing one to one customized Bespoke SMILE procedures, while a specialized ICL team composed of examiners, coordinators, and surgeons manages the entire lens implantation process from advanced preoperative evaluation through long term follow up care.SNU Eye Clinic also operates an efficient medical system that allows comprehensive examination and surgery to be completed within a single day. This streamlined approach enables international patients with limited travel schedules to undergo vision correction during relatively short stays in Korea, making time efficiency an important factor for global patients.To further support international accessibility, the clinic provides multilingual interpretation services in English, Chinese, and Mongolian, helping overseas patients communicate comfortably throughout consultation, treatment, and recovery while minimizing language barriers.Dr. Chung Eui Sang was recently named to The Ophthalmologist Power List 2026, recognized as one of the world’s 50 most influential ophthalmologists. He is the first and only Korean doctor to be included in this global ranking.“Vision correction surgery goes beyond improving eyesight; it transforms quality of life,” said Dr. Chung. “We will continue to provide internationally trusted medical services based on global standards of safety and precision for patients from around the world.”SNU Eye Clinic plans to further expand international patient services while continuing to advance research and clinical development across SMILE surgery, SMILE Pro, and lens implantation (ICL).

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