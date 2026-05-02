Zatuchni & Associates Offers Legal Support for Sexual Orientation Discrimination Claims Across New Jersey

New Jersey employment law firm offers legal representation for LGBT workers facing workplace discrimination and harassment.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a New Jersey employment law firm founded by attorney David Zatuchni, provides legal representation to employees throughout New Jersey who face sexual orientation discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace. The firm represents the interests of workers from Trenton to Newark who have been subjected to discriminatory or harassing actions because of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

New Jersey law prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, individuals have a civil right to a workplace free of discrimination because of "affectional or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression." This law makes it illegal for an employer to refuse to hire or employ, bar or discharge from employment, or discriminate against an individual because of his or her sexual orientation. Despite these legal protections, LGBT individuals frequently face discrimination and sexual orientation harassment in the workplace.

The sexual orientation discrimination attorneys at Zatuchni & Associates help protect the rights of LGBT workers against:

• Unlawful employment discrimination

• Sexual orientation harassment leading to a hostile work environment

• Employer retaliation

Understanding Workplace Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation

Sexual orientation discrimination occurs when a business refuses to hire, terminates, reduces pay, or otherwise discriminates against a worker because of a gender stereotype or the worker's sexual orientation. According to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, LGBT employees continue to report experiencing discrimination in the workplace. Transgender individuals also face discrimination in the workplace and are protected under New Jersey law.

Sexual orientation harassment can involve intentional behavior directed at one individual, or multiple elements that create a sexually charged and hostile work environment. A hostile work environment exists when workplace harassment would not have occurred but for the employee's LGBT status, and is so severe or pervasive that a reasonable LGBT person would believe that conditions of employment had been altered and the working environment is hostile or abusive. This can include verbal ridicule, sexual jokes, and repeated inappropriate and offensive verbal commentary on personal lives.

Retaliation Claims

Workers who were fired, demoted, or harassed after complaining about a hostile work environment or sexual abuse on the basis of sexual orientation may have grounds for an unlawful retaliation claim. Zatuchni & Associates represents employees facing such retaliation.

Mr. David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney, began his employment law career representing large corporations charged with labor law violations and employment discrimination. Through that experience, he recognized what employees need to bring successful lawsuits against large companies: aggressive plaintiffs' counsel that specialize in employment discrimination law and understand the anti-discrimination statutes.

"From vice presidents to truck drivers, the only way to get a fair outcome in the courtroom is to have access to high quality legal representation," the firm states on its website.

Professional Recognition and Affiliations

Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, the New Jersey State Bar Association, and the Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce. He graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 1995 and has practiced exclusively in employment law since that time.

Mr. Zatuchni has been recognized by the Superlawyers rating organization for his professional achievement in employment law, earning recognition in 2012-2014 and 2018-2025. He has represented clients in both state and federal courts in New Jersey, obtaining successful jury verdicts including a $3.2 million whistleblower claim representing one of New Jersey's largest whistleblower awards.

Client Testimonials

Clients have shared their experiences working with the firm:

Kathy M. stated: "David Zatuchi was an outstanding representative for my case. I found David paid close attention to details and was proactive, level headed and most importantly invested in the outcome of my case. When other attorneys balked at my case David leaned in and was 100 percent committed to helping me achieve my goals. I am grateful beyond Measure for David's support. He took the time and listened."

Avani D. shared: "David is an exceptional employment attorney. He guided me through a complex and emotionally difficult situation with clarity, patience, and professionalism. He was responsive, strategic, and always made me feel heard and supported. I truly appreciated how he balanced legal expertise with empathy throughout the process. If you're looking for someone who will advocate for you with integrity and skill, I highly recommend David."

George L. commented: "David Zatuchni represented me in a very emotional and sensitive case. There were days I was ready to jump off a ledge but David's calm and professional demeanor always reminded me why people need attorneys. Someone has to calmly take in the facts and levelset both parties. David is a master at that. I hands down recommend this firm at the highest level."

The firm provides personalized service with regular status reports and takes a team approach, treating clients as integral partners throughout the legal process. With offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, the firm handles employment discrimination claims under both state and federal law.

Employees in New Jersey who have experienced sexual orientation discrimination or harassment in the workplace may contact Zatuchni & Associates for a free, confidential case evaluation by calling +1 609-243-0300 or visiting https://www.zatlaw.com/. Additional employment law resources are available on the firm's blog at https://www.zatlaw.com/blog/.

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About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

https://maps.app.goo.gl/7GEDjG1corya6Rt2A

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644

https://maps.app.goo.gl/WuzmD6J9QFgNiudj9

Note to Editors:

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.

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