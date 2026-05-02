Chicago Physicians Invited to Webinar on Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Science, Evidence, and Application

As environmental toxin exposure and chronic inflammatory burden continue to rise, physicians across specialties are encountering a growing number of patients with persistent, complex symptoms that are not fully addressed through conventional care pathways

Dr. Paul Savage, CME lecturer and founder of Chicago-based MDLifespan, presents a clinical overview of Advanced Serial TPE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As environmental toxin exposure and chronic inflammatory burden continue to rise, physicians across specialties are encountering a growing number of patients with persistent, complex symptoms that are not fully addressed through conventional care pathways.From cardiology and oncology to integrative and longevity medicine, a common clinical question is emerging: how do we address pathological substances actively circulating in the bloodstream when standard approaches fall short?To explore this, MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com ), a physician-led startup headquartered in Chicago with a growing national footprint, is hosting a provider-focused virtual educational event:“Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: The Science, the Evidence, and the Opportunity for Your Patients”📅 Friday, May 29, 2026🕒 11:00 AM CST💻 Virtual Clinical WebinarSave Your Seat https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717775872196/WN_TZSuw7pLTuiergZ0lC4xqA Why This Matters NowPhysicians are increasingly managing patients with:Persistent inflammatory burdenEnvironmental toxin exposure, including PFAS, microplastics, and heavy metalsMulti-system presentations requiring more comprehensive approachesWhile many treatment strategies focus on downstream effects, there is growing clinical interest in addressing circulating pathological factors—including toxins, immune complexes, and inflammatory proteins—directly.Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) offers a mechanism-based intervention designed to remove these substances from the plasma, providing a different lens through which to evaluate complex patient cases.What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a physician-guided procedure in which plasma—containing circulating toxins and inflammatory mediators—is removed and replaced with clean fluid.While traditional TPE is well established in acute and autoimmune indications, Advanced Serial TPE applies a structured, protocol-driven approach that includes:Serial treatment strategiesIntegration with nutritional and lifestyle considerationsEmphasis on biomarker tracking and longitudinal evaluationThis reflects a broader shift toward protocol-based, data-informed care models.Clinical Perspective and MechanismMany disease processes involve substances circulating within the plasma that may contribute to ongoing physiological stress.TPE works by:Separating plasma from cellular blood componentsRemoving plasma containing targeted substancesReinfusing cellular components with replacement fluidThis creates a direct, mechanical intervention with effects that may be observed over a shorter timeframe compared to traditional therapies.What Physicians Will LearnThis educational session is designed to provide a clear, clinically relevant overview, including:Mechanism of action of TPE and the rationale for serial protocolsKey distinctions between traditional TPE and Advanced Serial approachesObservational biomarker trends and clinical frameworksPatient selection considerations and safety parametersIntegration into existing practice modelsThe session will also include select clinical case examples, illustrating how Advanced Serial TPE is being applied across toxin burden, inflammation, and complex patient presentations.A Collaborative Referral ModelMDLifespan operates as a referral-based partner, enabling physicians to:Expand therapeutic options for appropriate patientsMaintain continuity of careReceive patients back with biomarker insights and clinical observationsThe model is designed to support—not replace—the referring physician’s role in long-term patient management.About the PresenterDr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan, is a CME lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and the author of Avoiding Toxins. His work focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and advancing physician-guided protocols in modern clinical practice.Who Should AttendThis webinar is designed for:Functional and integrative medicine physiciansLongevity and performance cliniciansCardiologists, oncologists, OB/GYNs, and internal medicine physiciansProviders managing complex or chronic inflammatory conditionsEvent DetailsEvent: Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeFormat: Virtual Clinical WebinarDate: Friday, May 29, 2026Time: 11:00 AM CSTRegistration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717775872196/WN_TZSuw7pLTuiergZ0lC4xqA About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led startup headquartered in Chicago, specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. With a growing network of locations nationwide, MDLifespan focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and personalized, data-driven protocols.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.