Chicago Physicians Invited to Webinar on Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Science, Evidence, and Application
Dr. Paul Savage, CME lecturer and founder of Chicago-based MDLifespan, presents a clinical overview of Advanced Serial TPECHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As environmental toxin exposure and chronic inflammatory burden continue to rise, physicians across specialties are encountering a growing number of patients with persistent, complex symptoms that are not fully addressed through conventional care pathways.
From cardiology and oncology to integrative and longevity medicine, a common clinical question is emerging: how do we address pathological substances actively circulating in the bloodstream when standard approaches fall short?
To explore this, MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), a physician-led startup headquartered in Chicago with a growing national footprint, is hosting a provider-focused virtual educational event:
“Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: The Science, the Evidence, and the Opportunity for Your Patients”
📅 Friday, May 29, 2026
🕒 11:00 AM CST
💻 Virtual Clinical Webinar
Save Your Seat https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717775872196/WN_TZSuw7pLTuiergZ0lC4xqA
Why This Matters Now
Physicians are increasingly managing patients with:
Persistent inflammatory burden
Environmental toxin exposure, including PFAS, microplastics, and heavy metals
Multi-system presentations requiring more comprehensive approaches
While many treatment strategies focus on downstream effects, there is growing clinical interest in addressing circulating pathological factors—including toxins, immune complexes, and inflammatory proteins—directly.
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) offers a mechanism-based intervention designed to remove these substances from the plasma, providing a different lens through which to evaluate complex patient cases.
What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?
Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a physician-guided procedure in which plasma—containing circulating toxins and inflammatory mediators—is removed and replaced with clean fluid.
While traditional TPE is well established in acute and autoimmune indications, Advanced Serial TPE applies a structured, protocol-driven approach that includes:
Serial treatment strategies
Integration with nutritional and lifestyle considerations
Emphasis on biomarker tracking and longitudinal evaluation
This reflects a broader shift toward protocol-based, data-informed care models.
Clinical Perspective and Mechanism
Many disease processes involve substances circulating within the plasma that may contribute to ongoing physiological stress.
TPE works by:
Separating plasma from cellular blood components
Removing plasma containing targeted substances
Reinfusing cellular components with replacement fluid
This creates a direct, mechanical intervention with effects that may be observed over a shorter timeframe compared to traditional therapies.
What Physicians Will Learn
This educational session is designed to provide a clear, clinically relevant overview, including:
Mechanism of action of TPE and the rationale for serial protocols
Key distinctions between traditional TPE and Advanced Serial approaches
Observational biomarker trends and clinical frameworks
Patient selection considerations and safety parameters
Integration into existing practice models
The session will also include select clinical case examples, illustrating how Advanced Serial TPE is being applied across toxin burden, inflammation, and complex patient presentations.
A Collaborative Referral Model
MDLifespan operates as a referral-based partner, enabling physicians to:
Expand therapeutic options for appropriate patients
Maintain continuity of care
Receive patients back with biomarker insights and clinical observations
The model is designed to support—not replace—the referring physician’s role in long-term patient management.
About the Presenter
Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan, is a CME lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and the author of Avoiding Toxins. His work focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and advancing physician-guided protocols in modern clinical practice.
Who Should Attend
This webinar is designed for:
Functional and integrative medicine physicians
Longevity and performance clinicians
Cardiologists, oncologists, OB/GYNs, and internal medicine physicians
Providers managing complex or chronic inflammatory conditions
Event Details
Event: Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
Format: Virtual Clinical Webinar
Date: Friday, May 29, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM CST
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717775872196/WN_TZSuw7pLTuiergZ0lC4xqA
About MDLifespan
MDLifespan is a physician-led startup headquartered in Chicago, specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. With a growing network of locations nationwide, MDLifespan focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and personalized, data-driven protocols.
Jessica Rafaeil
MDLifespan
media@mdlifespan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.