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Chicago Physicians Invited to Webinar on Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Science, Evidence, and Application

As environmental toxin exposure and chronic inflammatory burden continue to rise, physicians across specialties are encountering a growing number of patients with persistent, complex symptoms that are not fully addressed through conventional care pathways

Dr. Paul Savage, CME lecturer and founder of Chicago-based MDLifespan, presents a clinical overview of Advanced Serial TPE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As environmental toxin exposure and chronic inflammatory burden continue to rise, physicians across specialties are encountering a growing number of patients with persistent, complex symptoms that are not fully addressed through conventional care pathways.

From cardiology and oncology to integrative and longevity medicine, a common clinical question is emerging: how do we address pathological substances actively circulating in the bloodstream when standard approaches fall short?

To explore this, MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), a physician-led startup headquartered in Chicago with a growing national footprint, is hosting a provider-focused virtual educational event:

“Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: The Science, the Evidence, and the Opportunity for Your Patients”

📅 Friday, May 29, 2026
🕒 11:00 AM CST
💻 Virtual Clinical Webinar

Save Your Seat https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717775872196/WN_TZSuw7pLTuiergZ0lC4xqA

Why This Matters Now

Physicians are increasingly managing patients with:

Persistent inflammatory burden

Environmental toxin exposure, including PFAS, microplastics, and heavy metals

Multi-system presentations requiring more comprehensive approaches

While many treatment strategies focus on downstream effects, there is growing clinical interest in addressing circulating pathological factors—including toxins, immune complexes, and inflammatory proteins—directly.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) offers a mechanism-based intervention designed to remove these substances from the plasma, providing a different lens through which to evaluate complex patient cases.

What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?

Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a physician-guided procedure in which plasma—containing circulating toxins and inflammatory mediators—is removed and replaced with clean fluid.

While traditional TPE is well established in acute and autoimmune indications, Advanced Serial TPE applies a structured, protocol-driven approach that includes:

Serial treatment strategies

Integration with nutritional and lifestyle considerations

Emphasis on biomarker tracking and longitudinal evaluation

This reflects a broader shift toward protocol-based, data-informed care models.

Clinical Perspective and Mechanism

Many disease processes involve substances circulating within the plasma that may contribute to ongoing physiological stress.

TPE works by:

Separating plasma from cellular blood components

Removing plasma containing targeted substances

Reinfusing cellular components with replacement fluid

This creates a direct, mechanical intervention with effects that may be observed over a shorter timeframe compared to traditional therapies.



What Physicians Will Learn

This educational session is designed to provide a clear, clinically relevant overview, including:

Mechanism of action of TPE and the rationale for serial protocols

Key distinctions between traditional TPE and Advanced Serial approaches

Observational biomarker trends and clinical frameworks

Patient selection considerations and safety parameters

Integration into existing practice models

The session will also include select clinical case examples, illustrating how Advanced Serial TPE is being applied across toxin burden, inflammation, and complex patient presentations.

A Collaborative Referral Model

MDLifespan operates as a referral-based partner, enabling physicians to:

Expand therapeutic options for appropriate patients

Maintain continuity of care

Receive patients back with biomarker insights and clinical observations

The model is designed to support—not replace—the referring physician’s role in long-term patient management.

About the Presenter

Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan, is a CME lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and the author of Avoiding Toxins. His work focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and advancing physician-guided protocols in modern clinical practice.

Who Should Attend

This webinar is designed for:

Functional and integrative medicine physicians

Longevity and performance clinicians

Cardiologists, oncologists, OB/GYNs, and internal medicine physicians

Providers managing complex or chronic inflammatory conditions



Event Details

Event: Physician’s Guide to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
Format: Virtual Clinical Webinar
Date: Friday, May 29, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM CST
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717775872196/WN_TZSuw7pLTuiergZ0lC4xqA

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led startup headquartered in Chicago, specializing exclusively in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. With a growing network of locations nationwide, MDLifespan focuses on toxin reduction, inflammation, and personalized, data-driven protocols.

Jessica Rafaeil
MDLifespan
media@mdlifespan.com
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Chicago Physicians Invited to Webinar on Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Science, Evidence, and Application

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