Chicago Residents Confront Rising Toxin Exposure, New Virtual Learning Event Explores Health Impact and Solutions

This event builds on the organization’s national “Surviving a Toxic World” series and brings the discussion into a locally relevant context for Chicago residents seeking proactive, data-driven approaches to health and longevity.

From PFAS in Illinois water to microplastics in the body, a Chicago startup brings an actionable conversation on toxins, inflammation, and long-term wellness.

But if we’re not looking at what’s circulating in the bloodstream, we may be missing an important piece of the picture. Toxin burden is increasingly recognized as a contributor to inflammation.” — Dr. Paul Savage, Founder & Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is your toxic burden? That’s a question from growing concerns around PFAS contamination in Illinois water systems, microplastics detected in the human body, and air quality fluctuations across major U.S. cities, Chicago is increasingly part of a national conversation: how everyday environmental toxin exposure may be quietly impacting long-term health.Emerging research suggests that many individuals may carry a measurable toxic burden—with microplastics, heavy metals, and environmental chemicals now found circulating in the bloodstream and tissues, often without clear symptoms. Studies indicate individuals may inhale thousands of microplastic particles daily, with detectable levels now present in human blood and organs .Yet despite growing awareness, one critical question remains largely overlooked:what is actually circulating in your body—and how might it be affecting how you feel, function, and age over time?A Chicago-Based Effort to Bring Clarity to a Complex IssueA new Chicago-focused virtual learning event, hosted by Dr. Paul Savage and MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com ) — a physician-led startup headquartered in Chicago with a growing network of locations nationwide — aims to help residents better understand this emerging health conversation.On Friday, May 29 at 2:00 PM CST, MDLifespan will host:Register here https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1417775872881/WN_dIeoBnwDReKUYI4wmgnMdA “Surviving a Toxic City — Chicago Edition”This event builds on the organization’s national “Surviving a Toxic World” series and brings the discussion into a locally relevant context for Chicago residents seeking proactive, data-driven approaches to health and longevity.Why This Matters NowEnvironmental toxin exposure is not decreasing—it is becoming more complex and more difficult to track.Illinois has identified PFAS (“forever chemicals”) in multiple community water systems, prompting increased statewide monitoringAir quality alerts across the Midwest continue to highlight the cumulative impact of pollution exposure in urban environmentsMicroplastics have been detected in human tissues and are being studied for their potential role in inflammatory responsesEnvironmental toxins are increasingly associated with chronic inflammation, a factor widely studied in relation to long-term health concernsAt the same time, many individuals remain unaware of their total toxic burden, or how it may be influencing energy, cognitive clarity, immune resilience, and overall performance.From Awareness to Understanding“People today are doing more than ever to optimize their health—from nutrition to fitness to advanced diagnostics,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan.“But if we’re not looking at what’s circulating in the bloodstream, we may be missing an important piece of the picture. Toxin burden is increasingly being recognized as a contributor to inflammation, which can influence how the body performs, recovers, and supports long-term wellness.”Dr. Savage is a nationally recognized keynote speaker and CME lecturer on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and the author of the recently released book, Avoiding Toxins, a practical guide to reducing everyday environmental exposures.An Educational Look at an Emerging ApproachAs part of the event, MDLifespan will introduce attendees to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) in an educational format.Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a physician-led, minimally invasive procedure designed to help reduce circulating toxins and inflammatory proteins from the bloodstream as part of a broader wellness protocol.The procedure works by filtering the plasma portion of the blood—where many toxins and inflammatory compounds are carried—and replacing it with clean fluid to support improved internal balance.MDLifespan specializes exclusively in Advanced Serial TPE, combining the procedure with:Personalized diagnostics and biomarker trackingPhysician-led, patent-pending protocolsTargeted supplementation and wellness strategiesOngoing data monitoring to support individual health goalsThis approach is designed to support a broader framework of toxin awareness, reduction, and long-term wellness planning.What Attendees Will LearnParticipants in the Chicago event will gain insight into:What “toxic burden” means and how it may be measuredCommon sources of environmental toxins in everyday lifeHow toxin exposure may contribute to inflammation and overall health challengesLimitations of traditional detox approachesThe role of Advanced Serial TPE as part of a physician-led wellness strategyPractical steps to reduce toxin exposure at home and in daily lifeEach attendee will receive a complimentary copy of Dr. Savage’s book, Avoiding Toxins, which includes vetted products, tools, and strategies for minimizing exposure.Who Should AttendThis event is designed for health-conscious and longevity-focused Chicago residents, including those who:Follow emerging research on toxins, inflammation, and agingAre proactive about optimizing long-term health and performanceAre experiencing unexplained fatigue, brain fog, or inflammationAre seeking physician-guided, data-driven wellness strategiesFrom Insight to Next StepsWhile the event is educational in nature, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule a complimentary physician consultation with the MDLifespan team to explore whether this approach aligns with their individual health goals.Event DetailsEvent: Surviving a Toxic City — Chicago EditionFormat: Virtual Learning EventDate: Friday, May 29, 2026Time: 2:00 PM CSTRegistration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1417775872881/WN_dIeoBnwDReKUYI4wmgnMdA About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

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