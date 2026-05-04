Rhonda Green, Mental Health Advocate and Speaker, is a guest on Break Through with Lisa Nichols!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhonda Green, a mental health advocate, speaker, and engineer with more than 40 years of professional experience, guest stars on Lisa Nichols on Break Through With Lisa Nichols!. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode offers a deeply personal perspective on depression, recovery, and the importance of sharing lived experiences to support others.

Rhonda’s background showcases both technical expertise and personal depth. Graduating from high school at 16, she pursued engineering on a full scholarship and went on to build a 45-year career in the field. While her professional journey was marked by consistency and discipline, her personal experiences revealed a parallel struggle that ultimately shaped her mission.

Her work today focuses on raising awareness about depression and suicidal thoughts, aiming to help individuals identify warning signs and encourage others to seek professional assistance. Instead of presenting herself as the solution, Rhonda highlights the importance of connecting people with qualified support systems, underscoring the vital role of community awareness in preventing loss of life.

This mission is grounded in personal experience. At a pivotal moment in her life, Rhonda struggled with severe depression and reached a turning point where intervention meant the difference between survival and loss. Her recovery was gradual but purposeful, involving both external support and the choice to seek professional help.

Lisa Nichols noted the significance of lived experience, emphasizing that Rhonda is the ideal service provider "because you know what the client needs, because you were that client at one time.”

One of the main challenges Rhonda encountered while creating her work was the willingness to share her story publicly. The deeply personal nature of her experience initially caused hesitation, especially in environments where vulnerability is often mistaken for weakness. Over time, this reluctance evolved into a defining strength, turning her personal history into a powerful tool for connection and impact.

A pivotal breakthrough occurred not through expansion, but through recognition. After speaking at community centers, an encounter with a young man who related to her experience clarified the focus of her work, transforming it from occasional outreach into a dedicated, full-time commitment.

Her approach to advocacy is shaped by both personal experience and identified gaps in care. Rhonda differentiates between superficial interaction and genuine engagement, highlighting the importance of listening, empathy, and professional intervention rather than making assumptions or exerting control.

As she explains, “Don’t try to be a doctor or their personal support; instead, let them know that help is available from other sources.”

This clarity is reflected in her broader philosophy. Rhonda’s guidance emphasizes self-responsibility, internal stability, and the importance of maintaining control over one’s environment, especially in a world shaped by external pressures and digital influences.

She states this clearly: “The only person who can stop you is yourself… no one can affect you unless you let them.”

In addition to her speaking and advocacy efforts, Rhonda has authored several books, including "Surviving the Sunrise and Sunsets" the three book series, as well as her recently released work, "Behind the Smile: Depression Is Real", which delves deeper into the often-hidden realities of mental health struggles.

Her work fundamentally focuses on a crucial distinction: the difference between appearance and reality. By exploring the gap between outward presentation and inner experience, she challenges common assumptions and promotes a more informed, proactive approach to mental health.

Break Through with Lisa Nichols! features leading voices and innovators whose stories reveal the breakthroughs that fuel success in today’s world, offering insights designed to inspire and empower a global audience.

Rhonda Green: Turning Depression into a Mission to Save Lives

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