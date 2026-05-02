'When the World Hurts' Gives Overwhelmed Americans a New Way to Understand (and Work With) the World's Pain

When the World Hurts: Why the World's Pain Makes Sense and What You Can Do About It by Liz Moyer Benferhat — available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Bookshop.org Liz Moyer Benferhat with her debut book, When the World Hurts: Why the World's Pain Makes Sense and What You Can Do About It. Liz Moyer Benferhat, Collective Healing and Social Change Expert and author of When the World Hurts.

Collective healing expert Liz Moyer Benferhat debuts When the World Hurts - a framework for turning the world's pain into purpose and presence

I keep seeing everyday people struggle under the weight of what's happening in the world — not because something is wrong with them, but because they have no framework for understanding why it hurts.” — Liz Moyer Benferhat, Author of When the World Hurts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liz Moyer Benferhat , Collective Healing and Social Change Expert, officially announces the launch of her debut book, When the World Hurts: Why the World’s Pain Makes Sense and What You Can Do About It, now available at major retailers nationwide including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Bookshop.org.Written for anyone who feels the weight of the world’s pain - burned-out activists, overwhelmed parents, change-makers running on empty, and citizens struggling to stay hopeful - When the World Hurts delivers a radical yet grounded premise: the pain, grief, and overwhelm so many are feeling is not a malfunction. It is part of living through a time of profound change. And it can become a source of wisdom.“I wrote this book because I keep seeing everyday people struggle under the weight of what’s happening in the world - not because something is wrong with them, but because they have no framework for understanding why it hurts so much or what do to about it. When the World Hurts is what I wish someone had handed me twenty years ago. We are not broken. We are awake. And there are tools for this, states Liz Moyer Benferhat, Author of When the World Hurts.Dr. Britt Wray, author of Generation Dread and one of the leading voices on eco-anxiety and climate grief, calls When the World Hurts “a healing guide from a singularly empathetic voice,” noting that Moyer Benferhat “reframes today’s apocalypse fatigue as growing pains for humanity.” The endorsement reflects the book’s rare positioning: rigorous enough for researchers and practitioners working at the intersection of mental health and social change, yet deeply accessible to anyone simply trying to make sense of why the world feels so heavy right now.Liz Moyer Benferhat has spent nearly 20 years working in sustainable development, watching colleagues burn out, institutions stagnate, and well-intentioned changemakers lose their footing in a world that keeps accelerating. In 2018, she founded We Heal For All - a platform dedicated to bringing emotional and spiritual tools to the people doing the hard work of caring about the world.The book is grounded in Moyer Benferhat’s proprietary We Heal For All Circle Model - a social technology combining meditation, storytelling, and Resonance Practice, a form of embodied empathy rooted in cutting-edge neuroscience research. Drawing on her extensive training with emotions educator Hilary Jacobs Hendel (AEDP), resonance pioneer Sarah Peyton, and evolutionary thought leaders Otto Scharmer (Theory U), Thomas Hübl, and Joanna Macy, Moyer Benferhat has developed a transdisciplinary approach that bridges science, spirituality, and social change.When the World Hurts translates this framework into accessible, actionable tools for everyday readers - offering language for the inner dimension of social change that has long been missing from public discourse.At a moment defined by rising authoritarianism, environmental breakdown, political polarization, and collective grief, When the World Hurts offers something rare: not a call to action, but a call to presence. The book invites readers to stop running from the pain of the world and start working with it - transforming paralysis into purpose, overwhelm into wisdom, and isolation into community.Moyer Benferhat’s launch comes at a particularly resonant moment: May is Mental Health Month - a national observance dedicated to raising awareness of mental health and reducing stigma. While traditional mental health discourse focuses on individual diagnosis and treatment, When the World Hurts expands the conversation to include the collective dimension of emotional suffering - the grief, anxiety, and overwhelm rooted not in personal pathology, but in shared global conditions. As Mental Health Month campaigns flood media channels in May, Moyer Benferhat offers a missing piece: healing that acknowledges how the world’s pain affects us, and positions it not as a weakness but an opportunity.Inside the book, readers will explore:• Why collective pain is on the rise - and what it might point toward• How to unearth wisdom within what you feel and use it in service of the world• The nature of collective wounds - and how they show up politically and personally• Practical healing frameworks, reflection prompts, and storytelling to support transformation from the inside outTo support readers in putting the book's teachings into practice, Moyer Benferhat hosts ongoing We Heal For All Circles - facilitated community gatherings (both virtual and in-person) that use meditation, storytelling, and Resonance Practice to help participants process what's happening in the world together. The Circles bring the book to life in real time, offering a structured yet co-creative space to grieve, reflect, and emerge with renewed clarity and purpose.For those who wish to go deeper, Moyer Benferhat also trains others to bring the We Heal For All Circle model to their own communities through the We Heal For All Circle Training - a self-paced course that teaches facilitators how to hold healing-centered community space using her signature model, combining meditation, storytelling, and Resonance Practice. The training is available at wehealforall.podia.com/we-heal-for-all-circle-training Empath by nature, changemaker by trade - Liz Moyer Benferhat has spent nearly two decades in sustainable development witnessing how much heart goes into caring for our world, and how much that caring can hurt. In 2018 she launched We Heal For All to address what she saw as a missing piece in social change work: the inner dimension. Through her signature Circle model and extensive body of work weaving neuroscience, spirituality, and embodied practice, she has helped hundreds of people make sense of why the world is in so much pain - and find grounded ways to respond. Her sustainable development work spans grassroots programs in Africa and South America to SDG policy through the UN's Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and her research has been published in Columbia University's Consilience Journal. She holds a Master's in Development Practice from Columbia University and lives in the Bronx, New York. Her debut book, When the World Hurts: Why the World's Pain Makes Sense and What You Can Do About It, is available now at wehealforall.com/book

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.