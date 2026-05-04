McAllen Accounting Firm Snyman & Garcia Welcomes New Partner

Snyman & Garcia | Accounting Firm in McAllen TX Snyman & Garcia | Trusted Accounting Firm in McAllen TX Snyman & Garcia Logo | Experienced Accounting Firm in McAllen TX

McAllen-based accounting firm expands partnership to meet growing demand for plain-English tax and strategy guidance under the One Big Beautiful Bill.

We're growing because we're nothing like other firms, and that's really our secret recipe. We get to know our clients, take the time to answer questions in plain English, and deliver on our promises.” — Phil Snyman

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having a great accountant has never been more important."We couldn't be happier to announce our newest partner, Amber Garcia. She's a seasoned veteran with real experience and a can-do attitude that clients love," says managing partner Phil Snyman.Believe it or not, there are over 75,000 pages of tax code. That means complicated rules need to be followed carefully to avoid stiff penalties."With the One Big Beautiful Bill, businesses and individuals can realize significant returns with the right firm," says newly minted partner Amber Garcia.For small businesses, the opportunities are real, and they're ongoing. The OBBB made 100% bonus depreciation permanent, which means equipment, vehicles, and qualifying property can be written off in the year they're placed in service. The Section 179 expensing limit jumped to $2.5 million. The 20% qualified business income deduction is now permanent for pass-through entities. Research and development costs can be deducted right away again instead of being spread over five years.There's good news on the paperwork side, too. Starting in 2026, the 1099 reporting threshold moves from $600 to $2,000, which means a lot less filing for businesses that work with contractors. The paid leave tax credit is now permanent. The childcare credit got bigger, and small businesses can even pool together with other local businesses to share costs. Employers can contribute up to $5,250 toward employee student loans tax-free, and that program is permanent now, too. Add it all up, and there's a real opportunity to expand benefits, attract better people, and keep them around longer.For the Rio Grande Valley specifically, a few of these provisions are worth a closer look. The tip and overtime deductions run through 2028 and matter for the restaurants, salons, and service businesses that drive so much of the local economy from McAllen to Brownsville. Taxpayers 65 and older pick up an additional $6,000 deduction. Interest on a personal vehicle loan is now deductible if the vehicle was assembled in the U.S., which is a real consideration in a market where trucks are practically a job requirement. None of this is dramatic on its own, but stacked together, it adds up to real money.The catch is that none of it helps if nobody's paying attention. Most of these benefits have eligibility rules, phase-outs, and timing requirements that can quietly turn a big deduction into a missed one."That's where we come in," says Garcia. "Most owners are busy running their business. Our job is to know what changed, what applies to them, and how to capture it before the year closes."Amber, who's been with the firm since 2015, has been an integral part of the firm's growth. "I love helping people, and when clients get real results and bigger returns, it's a real peanut butter meets chocolate moment."Small businesses and individuals face big problems when finding the right accountant.Small businesses are often forced to deal with large firms who care more about billable hours than actual results. Individuals are equally underserved by faceless online tools and national chains that promise the world and deliver mediocre."We're growing because we're nothing like other firms, and that's really our secret recipe. We get to know our clients, take the time to answer questions in plain English, and deliver on our promises," says Snyman.Based in McAllen and serving clients across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond, Snyman & Garcia brings combined decades of experience to local businesses and families.Not all accounting firms are created equal. If you're a small business or individual who's curious what better looks like, why don't you schedule a free consultation today?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.