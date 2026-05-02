Marietta, GA (May 1, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Roger L. Curry, age 77, of Austell, GA, with two counts of Pandering and one count of Sexual Battery following an undercover operation conducted by the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit. Curry is an attorney with Roger L. Curry, P.C. In Marietta, GA.

In April 2026, the GBI HEAT Unit began investigating a report that Curry solicited sexual acts from a client. During the operation, agents discovered evidence of pandering and sexual battery.

Curry was arrested on April 29, 2026, and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information or who had a similar interaction with Curry is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.