NEBRASKA, May 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Fliam as County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Danielle J. Fliam as county court judge in the Seventh Judicial District. That district includes Antelope, Cuming, Madison, Knox, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties. Fliam’s appointment is effective May 15.

Currently, Fliam is an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska in Lincoln, where she handles the prosecution of federal crimes including sex and human trafficking, weapons and narcotic violations, child exploitation and other criminal offenses. Before joining that office in 2022, Fliam was an attorney for Legal Aid of Nebraska, overseeing domestic and sexual violence cases, divorce proceedings, child custody matters and protection orders. Prior to that, she was with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s office from 2015 to 2021.

Fliam received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She earned her juris doctor at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Donna Farrell Taylor.