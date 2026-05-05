Los Angeles Origami Artist Jade Huynh Builds Contemporary Art Presence Through U.S. Exhibitions and Community Engagement

Jade with the founders of Perseus Gallery at Art Expo New York 2026 Jade debuting 'Ascend' with Perseus Gallery 'Sovereign' debuting at Art Expo New York 2026

Jade Huynh builds momentum through Miami, Palm Beach, and New York exhibitions while expanding her origami practice through community engagement.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on an established relationship with Perseus Gallery—including prior presentations during Red Dot Miami—Los Angeles–based origami artist Jade Huynh continues to build her presence within the contemporary art landscape through a series of U.S. exhibitions and community-centered initiatives throughout 2026.Earlier this year, Huynh presented her work with Perseus Gallery at Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, where she debuted *Ascend* (36” x 48” x 1.5”), a sculptural origami work that drew consistent engagement from collectors and attendees. She continued this momentum at Art Expo New York, exhibiting *Sovereign* (30” x 48” x 1.5”) in a prominent front-facing placement within the fair.During the New York exhibition, Huynh’s work was formally recognized by Perseus Gallery, reflecting the continued growth and visibility of her origami practice within contemporary art spaces.Huynh’s practice continues to expand through both exhibition and commissioned work. She also undertakes select commissions, creating bespoke origami works for collectors, brands, and special events. Approached with the same rigor as her gallery pieces, these works translate personal narratives into sculptural form, reinforcing her commitment to expanding origami’s presence within contemporary fine art while maintaining a deeply intentional and refined approach to the medium.Alongside her exhibition work, Huynh remains deeply engaged in community-based programming in Los Angeles. She contributed over 100 handmade origami corsages and boutonnieres for the 2026 Little Tokyo Prom, a community event celebrating culture through a Tokyo Drift–inspired theme, created to benefit and uplift the Okaeri community. In collaboration with event organizers, additional support from the team behind the upcoming film *Drifter* will provide merchandise for attendees, contributing to the overall experience of the event.Huynh will also participate in educational programming, including an origami workshop at the Museum of Teaching and Learning in Fullerton, California, where she will guide advanced instruction alongside other instructors and broader discussions connecting origami to geometry and design principles. Additionally, she is collaborating with Nelita’s Cafe to host a two-day workshop series focused on creating traditional kazari decorations in preparation for the Los Angeles Tanabata Festival.In parallel, Huynh is currently competing in The People’s Artist, an international competition with actor Johnny Depp serving as ambassador. Public voting begins May 4, 2026, with participants advancing through successive rounds based on community support. Supporters are encouraged to participate and vote to help advance her through the competition. More information and voting access can be found at: ( https://peoplesartist.org/2026/jade-huynh As her practice continues to evolve, Huynh maintains a focus on expanding origami beyond traditional boundaries—developing work that exists simultaneously within fine art, cultural storytelling, and public engagement.“I seek to uncover the true potential of origami within fine art, and in doing so, I believe I am also uncovering my own. The parallels in growth—where one cannot exist without the other—are something I deeply value and am committed to seeing through.”With a growing presence across national platforms, Huynh’s work reflects a balance between precision, cultural connection, and continued exploration.**About Jade Huynh (SVVAN)**Jade Huynh is a Los Angeles–based origami artist and founder of SVVAN. Her work bridges traditional paper-folding techniques with contemporary fine art, installation, and experiential design. Through exhibitions, brand collaborations, and community programming, Huynh continues to expand the possibilities of origami as a globally relevant medium.

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