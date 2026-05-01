Whitman County Veterans Resource Fair & Community Conversation and Women Veterans Forum - May 6, 2026

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) will host a Women Veterans Forum from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and a Veterans Resource Fair & Community Conversation from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Health Motivate Care Center, located at 805 SE Clearwater Dr. in Pullman, WA. If interested in joining virtually, please contact RSVP to Sue.LaVoie@dva.wa.gov or 360-485-1158.

This triple event is presented by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC).

8:30 AM - 9:30 AM - Women Veterans Forum: The Washington Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC) is calling all women Veterans for a in-person “She Served” forum. They want to listen and discuss the needs of Women Veterans in the region and how they can improve access to the benefits they have earned.

The Washington Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC) is calling all women Veterans for a in-person “She Served” forum. They want to listen and discuss the needs of Women Veterans in the region and how they can improve access to the benefits they have earned. 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM - VAAC Community Conversation: Share how your organization serves Washington Veterans and participates in a community conversation to identify gaps and opportunities. All are welcome for this important discussion! Please RSVP to Sue.LaVoie@dva.wa.gov or 360-485-1158.

Share how your organization serves Washington Veterans and participates in a community conversation to identify gaps and opportunities. All are welcome for this important discussion! Please RSVP to Sue.LaVoie@dva.wa.gov or 360-485-1158. 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM - Veterans Resource Fair: Veterans and families are invited to stay for a Veterans Resource Fair! Visit 1-on-1 with service providers, advocates, and leaders.

*The first 60 Veterans who attend the resource fair in person are eligible to receive a $50 gift card after completing a survey. *Not eligible for public service workers

During the VAAC Veterans Resource Fair, Veterans and their families can meet with Veterans resource providers, Federal and State VA resources and more.

During the VAAC Community Conversation, community partners and service providers will discuss how they are helping local veterans and their families, as well as identify gaps and areas for improvement. All are welcome to attend and learn more about the programs and services available to Veterans, families, and resource providers.

Women veterans are encouraged to participate in the WVAC Women Veterans Forum to network, talk about the needs of Washington State Women Veterans in the area, and discuss how WDVA can provide equitable access and support through ongoing outreach and engagement. The WVAC, works to ensure that women veterans in Washington have fair access to VA services and benefits provided by the federal and state.

The VAAC advises the Governor and the Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on issues and programs concerning veterans. Join the VAAC Community Conversation Zoom livestream starting at 10am, where the audience will also have an opportunity to comment and ask questions.

Please sign up to receive the VAAC Community Conversation virtual option zoom link (no registration needed for the Women Veterans Forum): https://forms.office.com/g/iG3Y7nhNTs?origin=lprLink

Visit the WDVA website at http://www.dva.wa.gov or call 1-800-562-2308 for additional information.

MORE INFORMATION: Information on the WVAC: Women Veterans | WDVA (wa.gov) Information on the VAAC: Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) | WDVA