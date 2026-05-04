Parking Concepts, Inc. Announces the 8th Annual PCI 500 in Recognition of the National Physical Fitness & Sports Month

Parking Concepts, Inc.

Parking Concepts, Inc. [PCI} 8th Annual PCI 500

Reaching the 8th year of the PCI 500 Fitness Challenge is a testament to the dedication of our community.” — David L. Mueller

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month , Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) is proud to announce the return of the PCI 500 Fitness Challenge, now hosting its 8th consecutive year. This premier 8-week step challenge anchors the company’s commitment to peak performance and employee health through high-engagement corporate wellness.The PCI 500 Fitness Challenge has become a cornerstone of the company’s culture, designed to promote active lifestyles across its entire workforce. To ensure a frictionless experience, the challenge utilizes integrated platform trackers, allowing participants to automatically and seamlessly upload their daily step counts and stay focused on their personal and team goals.“Reaching the 8th year of the PCI 500 Fitness Challenge is a testament to the dedication of our community,” said PCI President, David L. Mueller. “We are proud to lead the way in transforming corporate health through lively, results-oriented programming that brings our entire national team together.”Coast-to-Coast CompetitionFrom the Atlantic to the Pacific, PCI employees across the country participate in this lively and friendly competition. The challenge fosters a unique sense of national team camaraderie as staff members vie for weekly drawings and incentives. These milestones spur teams on as they compete for the coveted grand prize, awarded at the conclusion of the 8-week event.Driving Engagement in 2026PCI boasted an impressive 25% participation rate on its last challenge and is on a mission to increase that engagement in 2026. By gamifying daily movement, the PCI 500 helps the workforce build sustainable habits and healthy lifestyles that last well beyond the competition.Parking Concepts, Inc. is delighted to recognize the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Month of May again this year!About Parking Concepts, Inc.Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) provides high-quality parking and transportation services across the United States. With a focus on innovation and professional excellence, PCI is committed to fostering a healthy, high-performance environment for its employees from coast to coast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.