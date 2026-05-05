Former Taubman Centers Specialty Leasing Expert Cheri (Baker) Cook Joins Woodcliff Realty Advisors

Cheri (Baker) Cook managed specialty leasing and common area initiatives at Taubman Centers before Simon Property Group acquired the mall portfolio. Now she will oversee ancillary income for clients of Woodcliff Realty Advisors.

Retail property consultancy announces shopping center industry veteran will oversee ancillary income initiatives for commercial real estate owners

Cheri (Baker) Cook offers extensive experience in driving incremental top-line revenue growth beyond traditional leased spaces for our clients.” — Rudolph E. Milian

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran ancillary income professional Cheri (Baker) Cook has joined Woodcliff Realty Advisors LLC , announced Rudolph E. Milian, CRRP, CRX, CSM, CMD, president and CEO of the Woodcliff Lake, N.J.-based commercial real estate consulting group.Cook, founder and principal consultant of Detroit-based Elevate CRE Consulting, LLC, will deliver incremental ancillary revenue generation services to Woodcliff Realty’s clients. She will maintain her individual coaching and consulting practice in addition to serving Woodcliff Realty clients.“Cheri (Baker) Cook offers extensive experience in driving incremental, top-line revenue growth beyond traditionally leased spaces for our retail real estate clients,” said Milian. “Today’s retail landlords are increasingly focused on monetizing common areas—whether sidewalks, parking lots or even rooftop spaces.” Milian said that Cook’s expertise spans a wide range of capabilities—from curating distinctive merchandise concepts to creating partnerships with local community entities that not only generate revenue but also drive incremental traffic to the shopping center.A full-service management consultancy, Woodcliff Realty Advisors brings together an elite group of real estate professionals from across the United States to serve shopping center owners, retailers, commercial real estate organizations, communities and investors.Prior to founding Elevate CRE Consulting, Cook managed specialty leasing and common area initiatives for Taubman Centers before its collection of trophy mall assets was acquired by Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) in November 2025. Her deep background also includes tenures with premier commercial real estate firms such as GGP, Kravco Company and Trammell Crow Company, where she mastered both short-term specialty leasing and long-term asset strategies.According to Milian, Cook will help Woodcliff Realty clients boost net operating income (NOI) by introducing incremental revenue opportunities, such as pop-up and brand activations, digital signage, sponsorships, telecommunications leases, automated retail, ghost kitchens, food trucks and short-term storage solutions, to name a few.“To fully optimize the value of a retail asset, landlords must look beyond traditional leasable space and view their assets from an imaginative perspective,” said Cook. “That means uncovering underutilized revenue opportunities throughout the property—particularly in areas with built-in foot traffic that appeal to brands seeking sales, exposure and a unique experience.”“I’ve worked with Rudy Milian and several other Woodcliff consultants throughout my career, including volunteer involvement with ICSC ,” said Cook. “I look forward to collaborating with the Woodcliff team.”Since its inception in January 2016, Woodcliff has served clients with a wide array of services including raising equity participation in a ground-up development; marketing, public relations and leasing consulting for a newly developed retail, dining, entertainment and office project; expert witness testimony; evaluating a retail chain’s vast real estate portfolio for a global investment firm; handling marketing and publicity for several retail real estate proptech companies; providing lease accounting examination and retail sales audits for a private shopping center developer and a retail real estate investment trust (REIT), and creating a method for allocating common area expenses for mixed-use properties.Additionally, Woodcliff provided tenant coordination services, created tenant criteria manuals, packaged equity investment for a retail company, provided leasing services and land sales for a mixed-use project, acted as advisor to owners of commercial real estate, conducted a study to determine long-term occupancy of an anchor for an institutional lender, and devised various redevelopment, repositioning, remerchandising and mixed-use strategies for owners of commercial real estate. Most Woodcliff consultants have been professionally certified by ICSC, the global trade organization for the marketplaces industry, and each has more than two decades of shopping center experience. In addition to Cook and Milian, Woodcliff's other consultants are: G. Lamont Blackstone, CRX (Mount Vernon, N.Y.); George Caraghiaur, LEED AP (Indianapolis); Rene F. Daniel, CLS, CRX (Baltimore); Alberta Davidson, CMD (San Diego); John M. Genovese, CRX, CDP, CSM, CLS, CMD (Henderson, Nev.); Gordon T. “Skip” Greeby, Jr., P.E., CRX, CDP (Lake Bluff, Ill.); Debra Hazel (Las Vegas); Kenneth S. Lamy, CRRP, CRX (New Orleans); Steven Levy (Memphis, Tenn.); James E. Matanky, CRRP, CRX, CLS, CDP, CSM, CMD (Chicago); Alan B. McKeon (Atlanta); Jack Nugent, CRRP (Atlanta); Eric Richter, SLD (Clearwater, Fla.); Bill Rose, CRX, CSM (San Diego); Michael E. Rulli, CRX, CSM, CMD (Dallas); Ronald F. Simkin (Germantown, Tenn.), Keith Thompson, CRX, CLS (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Sarah Vasquez, CRX, CSM, CPC, ARM (Seattle).

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