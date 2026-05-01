DPS Makes 460-Pound Drug Seizure After Starr Co. Pursuit (South Texas Region)
LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), during Operation Lone Star, seized 460 pounds of marijuana following a high-speed pursuit in Starr Co. last week.
On Thursday, April 23, 2026, just after 10:30 a.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to stop a maroon Chevy Avalanche for a traffic violation on US-83 in Escobares. The driver refused to stop and led DPS Troopers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit until he crashed into a fence. The driver then attempted to bail out of the vehicle but was arrested. After conducting a search of the vehicle, Troopers seized 40 tape-wrapped bundles of marijuana in the vehicle's bed and passenger seats. The bundles of marijuana have an estimated street value of $115,000.
The driver, Angel Alberto Reyes, 25, of Round Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana and was transported to the Starr Co. Jail.
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(DPS – South Texas Region)
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