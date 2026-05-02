Charleston Business Exchange Brings Faith-Driven Professional Networking to Charleston, SC

A nonprofit business community where Lowcountry professionals build meaningful relationships, give generously, and create lasting impact.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Business Exchange (CBX) is offering a new kind of professional networking experience for business owners across Charleston, South Carolina. Co-founded by Karl Kuester, Catherine Taylor, and Ashley Hutchens, the Christian-based nonprofit organization has become a trusted home for faith-driven entrepreneurs, professionals, and local leaders seeking meaningful business relationships, mentorship, and community impact throughout Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry.Charleston Business Exchange exists because its founding board members felt called to network differently. With a spirit of giving back, generosity at heart, and a desire to grow both professionally and spiritually, members come together to support one another in a way that goes beyond transactions or referrals. Business owners and professionals across the Charleston tri-county area gather each week to build genuine relationships, encourage one another, and create real impact across the Lowcountry community.Weekly Tuesday Networking Meetings in Downtown CharlestonCharleston Business Exchange members gather every Tuesday from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at the Harbor Club at WestEdge in Downtown Charleston. Each weekly meeting offers professionals a structured yet conversational environment built for genuine connection, business growth, and shared encouragement.Rather than following a rigid corporate format, CBX rotates between community speakers, member presentations, group education, and structured social lunches throughout the month. Community speakers bring leaders from local Charleston nonprofits and businesses into the room to share their work and the causes they support. Member presentations give each professional time to share what they do and the type of referral they are looking for, helping the group support each other with real clarity and intention. Group education focuses on teaching topics that help members grow as business owners, leaders, and people of faith, while structured social lunches create the slower, relational moments where genuine friendships are formed. This rotating format keeps every Tuesday networking meeting in Downtown Charleston fresh, meaningful, and focused on building relationships that move business forward.A Charleston Business Community That Genuinely CaresCharleston Business Exchange was built on the belief that business can be a platform for purpose. As a Christian-based business community, members come from a wide range of industries across the Lowcountry, but they share a commitment to Christ, integrity, and serving others well. That shared foundation creates a level of trust most Charleston networking groups never reach.At CBX, members are treated like family. The group genuinely cares about each person at the table, supporting one another through every season as they grow both professionally and spiritually. Encouragement, prayer, mentorship, and accountability are part of the culture, creating a community where personal growth and business growth happen together.One Seat Per Profession Protects Members and Builds TrustCharleston Business Exchange operates on a one-seat-per-profession structure, meaning only one professional in each industry holds an active seat at the table. This eliminates internal competition between members and gives each business clarity on who to refer with confidence.From real estate agents and financial advisors to contractors, marketing professionals, accountants, and attorneys, CBX members across Charleston represent a wide cross-section of trusted Lowcountry businesses. The structure protects each member’s category while creating a referral network that genuinely supports one another.Membership Becomes Charitable Impact in CharlestonCharleston Business Exchange operates as a nonprofit business community, which means membership becomes meaningful impact. Throughout the year, the group serves several local Charleston organizations through active service, donation drives, and hands-on volunteering. At year-end, members come together to collectively select a few of those organizations to receive the majority of the funds raised through membership.This model sets CBX apart from traditional Charleston networking groups. Members are not just investing in their own business growth, they are funding and serving meaningful generosity in the Charleston community. Every referral, conversation, and connection ultimately serves causes greater than business itself.What CBX Membership Offers Charleston ProfessionalsCharleston Business Exchange membership offers a full experience designed to help local professionals grow their businesses while building real relationships, including:- Weekly Tuesday meetings at the Harbor Club at WestEdge- Community speakers, group education, and member presentations each month- Structured social lunches that build genuine connection- One-on-one connection meetings between members each month- Donation drives and hands-on volunteer service throughout the year- Protected category through the one-seat-per-profession modelEach element of membership is designed around purpose, consistency, and intentional connection, making CBX a genuine alternative to transactional Charleston networking groups.Founded by Three Charleston Business LeadersCharleston Business Exchange was founded by Karl Kuester, Catherine Taylor, and Ashley Hutchens, three Charleston-based business leaders who serve as the founding board members and are united by a shared belief that business can be a platform for purpose.Karl Kuester is a Charleston-based entrepreneur and visionary leader who has founded, owned, and invested in multiple successful Lowcountry and nationwide companies. His leadership philosophy centers on integrity, teamwork, and faith-driven excellence, and his entrepreneurial experience gives CBX members real insight into building businesses with purpose. Catherine Taylor is the founder and CEO of Syncra Digital, a Charleston-based digital marketing agency serving service-based businesses nationwide. Ashley Hutchens is a Charleston business professional whose work centers on relationship building and community impact across the Lowcountry.“We started CBX because Charleston needed a different kind of business community,” says Kuester. “Somewhere people can show up as their full selves, lead with integrity, and build relationships that matter both in business and in life. The marketplace is our mission field, and we are committed to creating impact far beyond business.”This shared vision has helped Charleston Business Exchange grow into one of the most distinctive faith-driven business communities in the Lowcountry.Serving Charleston and the Surrounding LowcountryCharleston Business Exchange welcomes business owners and professionals from across the Charleston tri-county area, with members based in Downtown Charleston, James Island, Mount Pleasant, Johns Island, West Ashley, Daniel Island, and other nearby communities. From weekly Tuesday meetings to one-on-one connections and community outreach, the organization provides a consistent, purpose-driven space for Charleston professionals to grow.Whether building a young business or leading an established Charleston company, members find a network designed to support their goals while encouraging their faith and character along the way.Visiting a Charleston Business Exchange MeetingCharleston Business Exchange welcomes guests at every weekly meeting. Visitors are invited to experience the culture firsthand before considering membership, with no pressure or obligation. Prospective members are encouraged to attend at least three meetings to get a true feel for the room before applying for a seat.For more information, media inquiries, or to RSVP to a Tuesday meeting, contact Charleston Business Exchange at info@charlestonbusinessexchange.com or call (843) 367-5397.To learn more and get connected, visit https://charlestonbusinessexchange.com/ Meeting Location: 22 Westedge St, Suite 700, Charleston, SC 29403.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.