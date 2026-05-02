Women’s Traditional Chinese Healing Brings Holistic Care to Port St. Lucie, FL

Women's Traditional Healing provides personalized care through acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, cupping, gua sha, nutrition, and qi gong.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Traditional Chinese Healing offers ancient healing for the modern woman across Port St. Lucie, Florida and the surrounding Treasure Coast. Founded and led by Dr. Stuart Shipe, DAOM, the practice has become a trusted destination for patients seeking high-quality, root-cause care through acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, cupping, gua sha, and nutritional wellness throughout Port St. Lucie and surrounding communities.With a primary focus on women’s health and integrative healing, the practice delivers personalized treatment plans grounded in the time-tested wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Patients across Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Fort Pierce, and the wider Treasure Coast turn to Dr. Shipe for compassionate care that supports the body’s natural healing response while addressing the real-life symptoms women experience throughout every stage of life.Expert Acupuncture Care in Port St. Lucie, FloridaDr. Shipe provides clinical acupuncture for women across Port St. Lucie and the Treasure Coast, with care plans tailored to each patient’s unique health story. Sessions focus on relieving symptoms while uncovering the underlying imbalance that may be driving them.Acupuncture treatments at the practice support women managing chronic pain, anxiety and depression, insomnia, hormonal imbalances, fertility concerns, headaches, and stress-related symptoms. Through fine, sterile, single-use needles and proven point selection methods, patients experience meaningful relief in a calm, professional setting.Personalized Chinese Herbal Medicine and Nutritional WellnessChinese herbal medicine has been practiced for thousands of years and remains one of the most personalized forms of natural care available today. Women’s Traditional Chinese Healing offers expertly formulated herbal therapy and nutritional wellness plans built to support hormonal balance, digestive health, immune function, and long-term vitality.Dr. Shipe is a registered herbalist with the American Herbalists Guild and holds diplomate-level certification in clinical nutrition from the University of Miami School of Medicine. That depth of training shapes every formula and nutritional plan, helping patients across Port St. Lucie achieve real, lasting improvements without dependency on prescription medications.Cupping, Gua Sha, and Manual Therapies for Pain and TensionFor women experiencing muscle tightness, joint pain, neck and back tension, or stress-related stiffness, the practice offers expert cupping and gua sha as part of a comprehensive treatment plan. These traditional therapies release tension, improve circulation, and support the body’s natural recovery process.Each session is performed with careful attention to comfort and individual needs. Combined with acupuncture and herbal therapy when appropriate, cupping and gua sha help patients across Port St. Lucie experience deeper, longer-lasting relief than single-modality care typically delivers.Personalized Care for Real-Life Symptoms Women Face Every DayMany women arrive at the practice after years of being told their symptoms are simply something they have to live with. Dr. Shipe takes a different approach. Each treatment plan is built around the patient’s full health story and focuses on the root cause of what’s actually happening in the body.The practice routinely supports women experiencing:- Anxiety, depression, and emotional imbalance- Insomnia and other sleep concerns- Infertility and fertility support- Stress, burnout, and nervous system regulation- Joint, neck, and back pain- PMS, painful periods, and cycle irregularities- Headaches and migraines- GI and digestive issues, including bloating and food sensitivitiesBy identifying the underlying imbalance and addressing it directly, Dr. Shipe helps patients break out of the cycle of masking symptoms and finally experience real, sustainable improvement.Specialized Care for Women’s Health and Hormonal WellnessWomen’s Traditional Chinese Healing focuses on the health concerns women face throughout every chapter of life. From PMS and painful periods to fertility support, perimenopause, and menopausal transitions, Dr. Shipe creates personalized treatment plans that address the root cause rather than masking symptoms.By combining acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, and clinical nutritional support, the practice helps women regulate their cycles, balance hormones, support fertility, and reduce the cumulative effects of stress on the body. This integrative approach offers patients a clear path forward when conventional medicine has not provided the answers they need.Comprehensive Holistic Healing ServicesBeyond acupuncture and herbal medicine, Women’s Traditional Chinese Healing offers a full range of natural healing services, including:- Cupping therapy and gua sha- Qi gong instruction and movement therapy- Clinical nutritional wellness plans- Rapid Release therapy for soft tissue tension- All-inclusive natural healing programs and starter packagesEvery service centers on individualized care, comfort, and lasting results, making the practice a trusted partner for women across the Treasure Coast.A Highly Credentialed Physician Committed to Treasure Coast PatientsDr. Stuart Shipe, DAOM, brings more than two decades of clinical experience to every patient he treats. He earned his acupuncture degree in 2002 from the Florida College of Integrative Medicine and his doctorate in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine. His clinical residencies were completed at the International School of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Beijing and the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.Before specializing in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Dr. Shipe practiced as a pharmacist after graduating from the North Dakota State University College of Pharmacy. He later earned a certification in Western herbal medicine through the University of Colorado, completed postgraduate training in phytotherapy at the Australian College of Phytotherapy, and became a registered herbalist with the American Herbalists Guild. He also holds diplomate-level certification in clinical nutrition from the University of Miami School of Medicine and is nationally board-certified.Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Shipe lectures internationally on nutrition therapy and natural health and previously taught herbal medicine at NOVA Southeastern University’s College of Pharmacy, mentoring students through a hands-on externship program.“Most of our patients arrive after years of being told their symptoms are just something they have to live with,” says Dr. Shipe. “Our job is to listen, find the actual root cause, and build a plan that helps them feel like themselves again. That is what Traditional Chinese Medicine does best.”This commitment to thorough, individualized care has earned Women’s Traditional Chinese Healing the trust of patients throughout Port St. Lucie and the broader South Florida region.Serving Port St. Lucie and the Treasure CoastWomen’s Traditional Chinese Healing proudly serves women across Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, and surrounding Treasure Coast communities. From acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine to cupping, nutritional wellness, and qi gong instruction, the practice provides reliable, results-driven care tailored to each patient.Whether seeking relief from a single ongoing symptom or building a long-term wellness plan, patients receive thoughtful, professional care designed to support real, lasting health.A Calm, Welcoming Environment Built for Real HealingFrom the first phone call to the final follow-up, the practice emphasizes patient comfort, clear communication, and care plans that respect the patient’s time and goals. New patients begin with a thorough consultation where Dr. Shipe reviews their full health story before recommending any treatment.For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule a consultation, contact Women’s Traditional Chinese Healing at info@traditionalchinesehealing.com or call (772) 398-4550.To learn more and get started, visit https://traditionalchinesehealing.com/ Address: 1541 SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard, Suite G, ort St. Lucie, FL, USA.

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