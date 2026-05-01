LWDA celebrate newest HTA graduates during National Apprenticeship Week

Blog post: May 1, 2026

During National Apprenticeship Week, the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) and the Hospitality Training Academy (HTA) celebrated the graduation of the program’s latest class, marking another milestone in California’s ongoing effort to connect more Californians to good jobs through earn-and-learn opportunities.

“Programs like the Hospitality Training Academy show what’s possible when employers, labor unions, and training partners come together to create pathways into high-quality careers,” said California Labor Secretary Stewart Knox. “These HTA graduates are stepping into the workforce with the experience and support they need to succeed.”

The HTA is a joint labor-management partnership with UNITE HERE Local 11 that offers no-cost job training that prepares apprentices for careers as line cooks, baristas, bartenders, and room attendants. The program prepares students for union jobs with good wages, benefits, worker voice, and career ladders in the hospitality, food service, leisure, and tourism industry.

This week’s graduation comes as California continues to build on its nation-leading apprenticeship system. Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has created 674,735 earn-and-learn opportunities statewide, including 245,342 registered apprenticeships — surpassing the Governor’s goal of creating 500,000 apprenticeships by 2029.

Further strengthening these initiatives, the Department of Industrial Relations announced $13.2 million in California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship (COYA) grant awards, including $600,000 to HTA for its pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. The COYA grants serve out-of-school and unemployed youth ages 16 to 24. Through COYA programs, youth learn the necessary practical skills to gain upward mobility and find long-term employment in high-demand sectors such as hospitality, information technology, health care, and manufacturing.

The success of programs like HTA, supported by strategic grants and state partnerships, demonstrates California’s dedication to building a skilled and diverse workforce ready to meet the demands of today and tomorrow. These initiatives are vital in ensuring economic opportunity and upward mobility for all Californians.