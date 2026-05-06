VOTR and InteliClear Collaborate to Power Shareholder Communications and Proxy Voting for the Digital World

VOTR | InteliClear

VOTR extends our broker-dealer-first philosophy into shareholder communications and proxy voting—from execution and settlement to voting, all within a modern, broker-centric framework.” — John Paul DeVito

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOTR Inc. today announced a strategic collaboration with InteliClear to deliver modern, API-first shareholder infrastructure to broker-dealers and financial services firms.For decades, broker-dealers have relied on legacy intermediaries to manage proxy distribution and shareholder communications—resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenue, limited control over shareholder data, and a fragmented client experience. This collaboration introduces a fundamentally new model.By integrating with InteliClear’s post-trade infrastructure, VOTR enables broker-dealers to embed proxy voting and shareholder communications directly within their platforms—reducing reliance on legacy intermediaries while shifting control of economics, data, and client relationships back to the firms that own them.VOTR was built to modernize shareholder engagement for traditional securities and the digital tokenization era—API-first, broker-centric, and designed to return ownership and economics to the firms that serve the end investor. By collaborating with InteliClear, VOTR extends this capability directly into the post-trade environment, creating a seamless path from clearing to shareholder engagement.“Proxy voting is the last critical layer of broker-dealer infrastructure still controlled by legacy intermediaries,” said Josh Rosenbloom, CEO of VOTR Inc.. “Together with InteliClear, we are putting that control—and the associated economics—back where it belongs: with the broker-dealer.”“InteliClear was built to give broker-dealers control over their post-trade infrastructure, data, and economics,” said John Paul DeVito, Co-Founder & Director of InteliClear. “Our collaboration with VOTR naturally extends that philosophy into shareholder communications and proxy voting—completing the lifecycle from execution and settlement through to shareholder engagement, all within a modern, broker-centric framework.”About VOTR LeadershipVOTR was co-founded by Josh Rosenbloom and Adam Green. Josh was an early team member at Say Technologies, the proxy platform acquired by Robinhood for $140 million. Adam previously co-founded MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) and served as CEO of YieldX, which was acquired by FNZ Group.About InteliClearInteliClear LLC is a U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in post-trade processing systems for broker-dealers, custodians, and clearing firms. InteliClear’s modern infrastructure supports clearance, settlement, custody, compliance, and regulatory reporting across traditional and alternative asset classes.A Unified Modern InfrastructureFrom Clearing to Shareholder, Fully IntegratedCorporate issuer and fund events flow seamlessly from InteliClear’s post-trade system into VOTR’s platform.Own the Shareholder RelationshipBroker-dealers retain full control of shareholder data, economics, and the end-to-end experience.One Modern Stack, Settlement to ShareholderInteliClear delivers real-time post-trade processing, while VOTR powers shareholder voting and communications unified via API and embedded directly into the client experience.Media & Collaboration InquiriesVOTR Inc.Email: josh@govotr.comPhone: (914) 979-7677InteliClearEmail: jpd@inteliclear.comPhone: (914) 329-2508

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