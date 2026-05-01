Jennifer Maddox Recognized Among Community Leaders at 2026 Orchid Awards in Chicago

Jennifer Maddox joined Chicago community leaders at the 2026 Orchid Awards, hosted by Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Chicago Chapter.

Jennifer Maddox joined Chicago leaders at the 2026 Orchid Awards, celebrating purpose, promise, service, and community excellence.

Community excellence is built through service, consistency, and people who remain committed to making a difference.” — Jennifer Maddox

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Maddox was recognized among community leaders during the 2026 Orchid Awards, hosted by Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Chicago Chapter on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The brunch, themed “Where Purpose Meets Promise: A Brunch Honoring Community Excellence,” celebrated civic leadership, service, and positive community impact across Chicago.The Orchid Awards brought together leaders, supporters, and community advocates committed to strengthening neighborhoods, supporting families, and honoring individuals whose work reflects dedication to service. The event created a meaningful space to recognize the importance of purpose-driven leadership and the continued promise found in community-based impact.Maddox, known for her work in youth development, prevention-focused programming, and community engagement through Future Ties NFP, joined the celebration as part of a broader network of Chicago leaders committed to uplifting young people, families, and communities.“Community excellence is built through service, consistency, and people who remain committed to making a difference,” said Jennifer Maddox. “It was an honor to be among leaders who continue to pour into Chicago’s families and neighborhoods.”The 2026 Orchid Awards highlighted the role of civic organizations, women leaders, and community partners in creating lasting impact. The event also reinforced the value of collaboration among organizations and individuals working to address community needs, celebrate achievement, and inspire future service.The brunch was presented under the leadership of Lady Alanna Redd, Status of Women Chair, and Lady Wanda Russell-Ganaway, Chicago Chapter President of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Chicago Chapter.For Maddox, the event represented another opportunity to stand alongside Chicago leaders whose work reflects a shared commitment to service, leadership, and community advancement.About Jennifer MaddoxJennifer Maddox is a Chicago-based community leader and founder of Future Ties NFP, an organization focused on youth development, community engagement, violence prevention, and creating safe, supportive spaces for young people and families.About Future Ties NFPFuture Ties NFP is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization committed to supporting youth, families, and communities through pathways that promote leadership, prevention, personal development, and community connection.

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