Sarah Urban’s She Carries It Exposes the Invisible Load Limiting Mothers’ Leadership Advancement

Sarah Urban, Founder of She Carries It

Ahead of Mother’s Day, new platform introduces the CARRY Method™ to help high-achieving women carry less and lead more.

Success at work didn't reduce responsibilities at home—it simply added another layer. That model no longer reflects reality—and it's time to reset it.” — Sarah Urban, Founder, She Carries It

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Urban, a former senior executive with more than three decades of leadership experience, has founded She Carries It, a coaching and thought leadership platform helping high-achieving women identify and rebalance what she calls the Invisible Load. Like many professional women, she experienced firsthand the pressure of managing a demanding career alongside the unseen responsibilities of running a household — a combination that often leads to burnout, even at the highest levels of success.The Invisible Load is the mental, emotional, and logistical work that keeps careers, households, and families running—work that is often unseen but constantly carried.Research from the Pew Research Center and other studies on household cognitive labor shows that women continue to carry a disproportionate share of planning, coordination, and emotional labor at home—even in dual-career households. In marriages where both spouses earn roughly equal income, wives still spend more than double the time on housework and nearly two additional hours per week on caregiving. For mothers, unpaid care and household work can total 37 hours per week—the equivalent of a full-time job.At the same time, research from McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.Org reveals that for every 100 men promoted to manager, only 81 women are—a gap known as the “broken rung.” And the toll is measurable: 43% of female executives report experiencing burnout, compared to 31% of their male counterparts. At the current rate of change, it would take nearly 50 years for women’s representation in senior leadership to reflect their share of the population.Urban created She Carries It after recognizing that many successful professional women were quietly managing two demanding roles: corporate leader and household manager.“For many high-achieving women, success at work didn’t reduce responsibilities at home—it simply added another layer,” said Urban. “We’ve built careers in environments where we feel the need to prove ourselves while still carrying the invisible work of our households. That model no longer reflects reality—and it’s time to reset it.”At the center of Urban’s methodology is the Invisible Load Inventory™, a proprietary diagnostic designed to help women identify the often-unseen responsibilities they carry. The inventory maps responsibilities across multiple life categories—from household logistics and family coordination to planning, emotional labor, and daily life management—creating a clear picture of where time, energy, and responsibility are concentrated.Following the inventory, Urban works with clients through the CARRY Method, a structured coaching process designed to help women make the invisible visible, name it to change it, and rebalance the load.The approach reflects Urban’s broader philosophy:Make the Invisible Visible.Name It to Change It.Share the Load.Carry Less. Lead More.In addition to individual coaching, She Carries It is expanding into workshops, corporate talks, and digital resources to help organizations better understand and support the invisible labor carried by high-achieving women.As conversations around burnout, mental load, and hidden labor continue to grow, Urban hopes the Invisible Load framework will bring greater visibility—and practical solutions—to the issue.Urban is currently developing additional tools and resources to scale the methodology and bring the Invisible Load conversation to a wider audience.About She Carries ItShe Carries It is a coaching and thought leadership platform founded by Sarah Urban to help high-achieving women identify, rebalance, and redesign the Invisible Load in their lives. Through the Invisible Load Inventory, the CARRY Method, coaching programs, and speaking engagements, She Carries It helps women make the invisible visible so they can carry less and live more.Learn more at:Take the Invisible Load InventoryBook a consultation:Follow the conversation:#SheCarriesIt#InvisibleLoad#ShareTheLoad#CarryLessLeadMore#CarryLessLiveMore

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