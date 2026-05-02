The Future of Retail Is Live: How Runo Plants Scaled to 7 Figures Selling Plants on TikTok

Florida-based Runo Plants scaled from $200 to 500,000+ plants sold nationwide by leveraging TikTok Live and redefining modern e-commerce.

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where traditional retail is struggling to keep up with changing consumer behavior, one company is proving that the future of shopping may be happening live—and on your phone.

Runo Plants LLC, a Florida-based e-commerce brand, has grown from a $200 startup in a New York City studio apartment into one of the leading sellers of live plants through TikTok Shop, shipping more than 500,000 plants to customers across the United States in under two years.

What sets Runo Plants apart is not just its rapid growth, but how it achieved it.

While many businesses rely heavily on paid ads and traditional e-commerce funnels, Runo Plants leaned into live selling—broadcasting directly to customers through TikTok Live, where viewers can interact, ask questions, and purchase plants in real time. The result is a highly engaging shopping experience that blends entertainment, education, and instant commerce.

“Our goal was to make buying plants simple, accessible, and actually enjoyable,” said a representative of Runo Plants. “Live selling allowed us to connect with customers in a way that traditional online stores simply can’t.”

The company’s success reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior. Live commerce—a model that has already reshaped retail markets in Asia—is rapidly gaining traction in the United States, with platforms like TikTok accelerating adoption among younger, mobile-first audiences.

Runo Plants has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement.

After relocating operations to Homestead, Florida, the company expanded into multiple greenhouse facilities to support growing demand. Today, it operates five greenhouses and continues to scale its inventory, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities to keep pace with nationwide orders.

Beyond growth, the company has focused heavily on operational efficiency and customer experience. Each plant is carefully packaged using protective materials designed to minimize damage during transit, and orders are typically shipped within a 3–4 day window using major carriers.

This attention to detail has helped Runo Plants build a loyal customer base and maintain momentum in a competitive and rapidly evolving market.

Industry observers note that Runo Plants’ rise highlights the increasing importance of direct-to-consumer strategies and real-time engagement in e-commerce.

“Consumers don’t just want to buy products anymore—they want an experience,” the company added. “Live selling creates that experience, and we believe it’s only the beginning.”

Looking ahead, Runo Plants plans to expand its reach beyond warmer states, invest in additional marketing channels, and continue scaling its live commerce operations to meet growing demand.

As retail continues to evolve, Runo Plants stands as a compelling example of how emerging platforms and innovative strategies can turn a small startup into a national brand—one live stream at a time.

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