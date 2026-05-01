Every Mental Health Journey Begins with Being Seen

Every year, tens of millions of Americans experience mental illness—but too many still struggle to be seen, heard, or connected to the care they need. Mental Health Awareness Month is a time to recognize this reality and act on it.

Working in the behavioral health field, we know that when someone is going through a crisis, it can be difficult to know how to support them. This month, SAMHSA is encouraging everyone to “See the Person. Support the Journey.”

See the Person

Mental health shapes how people think, feel, and connect with others every day. For individuals living with conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression, daily life can become unpredictable and overwhelming. When substance use co-occurs with mental illness, these challenges can make it even harder to find stability or seek help.

And when someone is in an emergency room, crisis center, or inpatient psychiatric unit, it’s likely one of the most difficult moments in their lives. In those settings, what often makes the greatest difference is having someone take a moment to sit, listen without judgment, and acknowledge what they were going through beyond the immediate crisis.

Small acts such as learning someone’s story, calling them by name, or simply being present helps create trust in an otherwise uncertain environment. These moments reinforce how compassion, even in brief encounters, can help open the door to stabilization and recovery.

That’s what it means to be seen, and every journey toward recovery begins there.

Early Support Matters

In 2024, more than 61 million adults experienced any mental illness, including nearly 15 million living with serious mental illness. While access to care has improved in recent years, significant gaps remain—especially for individuals with serious mental illness and children and youth with serious emotional disturbance, who often face the greatest barriers to care.

For a young person trying to stay in school while managing depression, or for a parent navigating care for a loved one in crisis, these gaps are not abstract—they shape daily life. They can determine whether someone receives help early or only after reaching a breaking point.

At SAMHSA, we are working to close these gaps by building a system that responds earlier, connects care more effectively, and supports long-term recovery. This includes expanding access to Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, strengthening crisis response through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and investing in community-based services that meet people where they are. The goal is straightforward: People should be able to access care when and where they need it—before and after a crisis, not only during one.

Strengthen Support to Recovery

Support systems are central to this effort. Recovery is not something people achieve alone. It is shaped by relationships—with family members, peers, providers, and communities that offer vital consistency, compassion, and understanding over time.

And recovery itself is not a single moment—it unfolds over time. One person may be working to find the right treatment. Another may be rebuilding relationships or returning to work. These paths are not linear, but with the right support, they are possible.

Mental health is also shaped by the conditions of daily life. Safe and stable housing, in particular, plays a critical role in recovery. Efforts across the Department of Health and Human Services are increasingly joining behavioral health services with housing and employment support and long-term care coordination—recognizing that recovery is not only about managing symptoms, but also about building a stable and meaningful life.

Respond With Care and Compassion

The way we respond to someone who is struggling can either reinforce stigma or support recovery. A simple act—checking in, listening without judgment, or helping someone connect to care—can make a meaningful difference.

Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that awareness alone is not enough. Each of us has a role to play in recognizing when someone may be struggling, strengthening the support around them, and responding with compassion. Because for those living with serious mental illness, being seen is more than acknowledgment—it is the beginning of hope, and the first step toward a journey to recovery that no one should have to walk alone.

If you are in crisis and need help right away, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 support for mental health, substance use, and more. Text, call, or chat 988. Visit findtreatment.gov for treatment resources.