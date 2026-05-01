UPHOLDING A LEGACY OF PARTNERSHIP: KAZAKHSTAN SOLDIERS COMPETE IN THE REGION VII BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION

SANTA FE – Soldiers from the Republic of Kazakhstan competed alongside National Guard service members in the Region VII Best Warrior Competition held across New Mexico, April 27-30, 2026.

The Region VII Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together junior enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers (NCO) from 8 states and territories to compete for a coveted spot at the national competition. This year, soldiers from the National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) joined the competition, including Sgt. Zhandarbek Issabekov and Sgt. Zhandos Rakymgazy fromArizona’s partner nation, Kazakhstan.

The competition is designed to push participants to their limits. Over four days, competitors tested their warrior skills across multiple events including physical fitness, marksmanship and weapons familiarization, land navigation, a road march, medical lanes, a written exam, and appearance boards. The competition reinforces the National Guard’s commitment to building a lethal force that is ready to respond at a moment's notice.

Inviting SPP forces to participate in competitions such as the Best Warrior Competition provides a direct opportunity for U.S. and partner nations to train side by side, sharing expertise and refining tactics to enhance collective strength. This collaborative learning is a fundamental goal of the SPP, strengthening both individual and unit capabilities, and fostering professional growth and innovation.

“I participate in this type of competition to improve my skills,” said Issabekov. “I also get to be a professional and improve my professionalskills. I learned a lot of things here and maybe someone learned something from us too.”

During the closing ceremony of the competition, Issbekov and Rakymgazy were recognized for their outstanding performances during the 10-mile ruck and the physical fitness event.They distinguished themselves by outperforming all other competitors, demonstrating exceptional endurance and strength. Their impressive results highlight their individual dedication and reflect the strength and value of the SPP in fostering capable, resilient teams.

“The State Partnership Program is a force multiplier that strengthens both the Arizona National Guard and our international partners by fostering professional military development and enduing relationships,” said Master Sgt. Ryan Kyler, the Arizona National Guard SPP NCO. “Bringing Kazakhstan competitors into this environment highlights the long-term value of these partnerships and the collective readiness they help build for future challenges.”

Established in 1993, the Arizona and Republic of Kazakhstan partnership is one of the original 13 partnerships and has been successfully growing for more than 30 years. These partnerships leverage whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to promote broader interagency engagements across military, government, economic, and social spheres. Through continued joint training, exercises, and exchanges, the SPP improves the ability of U.S. and partner forces to operate together, increasing readiness and interoperability for a range of missions, including disaster response.

“Learning from each other, different exercises and skills, and inputting that into our competitions, our regulations, and our systems, that's the main reason for our collaboration,” said Sgt. Maj. Beglan Beisaliyev, NCO HQ, Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense, and the head of the delegation. “It also prepares us for the international warfare environment.”

The steadfast relationship built through the Arizona-Kazakhstan SPP guarantees a rapid, coordinated, and lethal response to global contingencies, and enhance the readiness of the U.S. and partner forces. As the SPP continues to unite soldiers across borders, events like the Best Warrior Competition reaffirm the power of collaboration in building a safer, stronger, and more resilient future.