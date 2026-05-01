NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year

In conjunction with April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month, Naval Base Kitsap held an appreciation ceremony to recognize all Sexual Assault Prevention Response unit victim advocates, April 30, 2026.

Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton staff member Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rose Ann Lumoljo was acknowledged as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year, in recognition of “exceptional dedication and demonstrating empathy and compassionate support.”

According to Jackie Hernandez, Naval Base Kitsap sexual assault response coordinator, Lumoljo was unanimously selected from among 135 SAPR UVAs for her leadership, meaningful impact on victim’s lives, and eight years of compassionate service and dedication to the program.

“This is in honor to all command UVAs at Naval Base Kitsap who behind the scenes empower, educate and provide support to sexual assault survivors,” shared Hernandez.

Upon receiving the invitation to the ceremony Capt. Karla Lepore, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer immediately agreed, “To join in the well-deserved appreciation for everything that our uniformed victim advocates do for our community,” said Lepore, also specifically adding, “[and] HM1 Lumoljo as the SAPR Uniformed Victim Advocate of the Year! She truly epitomizes what it means to be an advocate with her selfless and empathetic nature.”

For Lumoljo and other NMRTC Bremerton UVAs – Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Koeller, HM1 Joshua Vidito, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Maritza Reaves – their role as UVA is to provide non-clinical assistance and guidance to anyone impacted by sexual assault.

“While it’s a service you hope never to need, a victim advocate is absolutely crucial. Whether someone is new to the command or have been with us for a while, I want to personally highlight the dedicated support available through ourSAPR UVAs,” stressed Lumoljo. “Serving this community atNBK and NHBis a privilege. I can say with confidence that this team is defined by theirdependability, passion, and genuine empathy.”

Lumoljo, accredited with Navy Sexual Assault Advocate Certification Program Level 1 credentials, affirmed that UVAs are on call 24 hours, seven days a week, as needed.

“If someone ever needs support, we are here around the clock to provide immediate crisis intervention, emotional support, and safety planning whenever it's needed,” said Lumoljo.

UVAs also handle confidentiality and reporting options.

“We’ll walk you through the difference betweenrestricted reporting- access to services without command or law enforcement notification- andunrestricted reporting- which triggers an official investigation,” explained Lumoljo.

Their involvement is not over a cell phone or computer. UVAs are there directly in person to help someone.

“It’s comprehensive support:We don’t just provide a phone number; we provide a presence. We offer accompaniment to medical exams, investigative interviews, and court proceedings, as well as referrals to legal and mental health resources,” remarked Lumoljo, noting that UVA services are open to allactive-duty service membersand theirdependentseligible for military healthcare.

“Retirees may also be eligible for specific legal and advocacy resources,” said Lumoljo.

NMRTC Bremerton UVAs maintains an information boardon the first floor of Naval Hospital Bremerton to share updated insight on the Navy SAPR program, as well as visually remind all passersby on the Navy commitment that sexual assault is a crime which erodes a command’s mission readiness.

“Please take a moment to stop by and explore it,” urged Lumoljo. “Staying informed ensures we remain ready and available for those who need us most.”

3 Tier Hotline: 24/7 Uniformed Victim Advocate 360-340-7037 24/7 Civilian Victim Advocate 360-340-3004 24/7 Installation Sexual Assault Response Coordinator 360-340-7156

DoD Safe Helpline Call877-995-5247 Text 55247 Clicksafehelpline.org

NBK SAPR team mailto:NBKSAPR@us.navy.mil NBK SARCs mailto:NBKSARC@us.navy.mil