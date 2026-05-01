Supreme Court Orders 30-Day Suspension for Ex-State Bar Executive Director Joseph Dunn

The California high court has ordered that former Executive Director of the State Bar Joseph Dunn, 67, be suspended from practicing law for one year, with execution stayed, and face an actual suspension for the first 30 days of his 365 day probationary period relating to charges that he intentionally misled the body’s Board of Trustees during his tenure by saying, in 2013, that no agency funds would be used to fund a then-upcoming trip to Mongolia.

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