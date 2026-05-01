Bence Chiropractic Adds Clinical Balance Assessment to Reduce Fall Risk

Staying active and mobile — good balance supports independence and quality of life at every age.

New ProBalance360 Technology Gives Macomb-Area Patients Objective Balance Data, Targeted Therapy, and a Measurable Path to Greater Stability and Independence

Research finds that adults who cannot stand on one leg for 10 seconds face a near doubling in the risk of death from any cause within the next 10 years, according to a 12-year follow-up study.” — Araujo et al., British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2022

MACOMB, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center has added the ProBalance360, a clinical balance assessment and therapy system, to its practice, giving Dr. Pavel Bence a new tool to objectively measure balance deficits and deliver targeted treatment for patients across a wide range of needs, from seniors concerned about fall risk to athletes looking to protect their performance.

Balance problems are far more common, and far more consequential, than most people realize. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year, and falls remain the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries in that age group. The economic impact alone exceeds $80 billion annually in the U.S. But balance issues don’t begin at retirement age: research published in Archives of Internal Medicine found that more than a third of adults aged 40 and older show evidence of vestibular dysfunction, a condition affecting the inner ear’s role in balance and stability.

The research goes further than fall statistics. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that adults who were unable to stand on one leg for 10 seconds had a significantly higher risk of death during the study period. The researchers noted that balance ability is a powerful indicator of overall neurological and neuromuscular health, a measurable signal that something may need attention long before a fall or injury occurs. (Araújo CGS, et al. Successful 10-second one-legged stance performance predicts survival. British Journal of Sports Medicine.)

For athletes, the stakes are different but equally real. Sports medicine research consistently links poor balance to higher rates of ankle, knee, and lower-extremity injuries, while balance training has been shown to significantly reduce those risks. Studies have demonstrated meaningful reductions in ankle sprains and knee injuries among athletes who incorporate neuromuscular and balance-focused training into their conditioning programs. Beyond injury prevention, balance training sharpens the coordination, reaction time, and body control that athletes depend on during competition.

Balance is also deeply neurological. Maintaining stability requires constant communication between the brain, sensory systems, and muscles, and research has linked balance impairment to lower cognitive performance in older adults. This relationship works in both directions: cognitive decline can impair balance, and balance challenges increase cognitive load. For Dr. Bence, that connection is central to how he approaches care. The ProBalance360 includes dedicated cognitive evaluation and therapy protocols, recognizing that restoring stable movement means training the brain alongside the body.

The ProBalance360 addresses these issues by moving balance care from observation to data. The system evaluates patients across seven scientifically validated metrics, including two-leg and single-leg stability, limits of stability, and a combined balance-and-cognitive evaluation, establishing a precise baseline that shows exactly where and why a patient’s balance is breaking down. From there, the system’s therapy protocols deliver real-time, interactive exercises that retrain the body’s balance systems and engage cognitive function simultaneously. Progress is tracked and documented at every session, giving patients and clinician alike a clear, measurable record of improvement.

“I’ve had patients who’ve had falls, or who are starting to feel like they just can’t trust their own balance anymore, and what I could offer them before was pretty limited. Now I can actually show them what’s happening, where their stability is breaking down and why, and we build a plan around that. Balance isn’t something you just accept getting worse. It’s something we can measure, work on, and improve. And the earlier we get to it, the better the outcome is going to be.”

— Dr. Pavel Bence, Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

The ProBalance360 is appropriate for a broad patient population, including older adults looking to reduce fall risk and maintain independence, individuals recovering from injury or neurological conditions that affect stability, and athletes seeking a performance edge through improved coordination and reaction time. Because the system generates objective data at every session, patients can see their own progress in measurable terms rather than relying solely on how they feel, which Dr. Bence finds is one of the most motivating aspects of the technology for patients who have struggled with balance for a long time.

Patients interested in a balance evaluation can expect a comprehensive initial assessment that identifies specific deficits across multiple stability metrics. From there, Dr. Bence develops an individualized care plan that may combine balance therapy with chiropractic treatment, depending on the underlying causes of the patient’s instability. The goal in every case is the same: restore confidence, reduce injury risk, and help patients stay active and independent as long as possible.

Dr. Bence has also published an in-depth look at why balance matters more than most people realize, available now on the Bence Chiropractic website.

Balance assessments using the ProBalance360 are now available at Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center. To schedule an appointment, call (586) 978-9900 or visit www.bencechiro.com. The practice is located at 21 Mile and Garfield Roads in Macomb, Michigan.

About Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center is a chiropractic practice serving the Macomb, Michigan community. Under the care of Dr. Pavel Bence, the practice focuses on restoring movement, reducing pain, and supporting long-term health through chiropractic care and advanced therapeutic technology. With the addition of the ProBalance360 system, Bence Chiropractic now offers one of the most comprehensive balance assessment and therapy programs available in the region, serving patients from Macomb, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, and the surrounding communities. The practice is located at 21 Mile and Garfield Roads in Macomb, MI.

Media Contact

Caroline B., Practice Manager

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

Phone: (586) 978-9900

Email: caroline@bencechiro.com

Website: www.bencechiro.com

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