Gina Guddat Featured on Women in Power TV Sharing Her Story of Resilience and Relationship Expertise

Gina Guddat- Red Carpet Event for Women in Power Gina Guddat Featured on Women in Power Gina Guddat - Licensed Psychotherapist and Relationship Expert

Gina Guddat sheds light on 1960s secret adoptions, how she turned her pain into a mission to help couples and families build stronger, healthier relationships.

A healthy relationship isn’t something you find—it’s something you create, nurture, and grow every day. My job is to help couples build the love they truly deserve—one that lasts.” — Gina Guddat

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert Gina Guddat is featured in an upcoming episode of Women in Power , a cinematic docu-series on Inside Success TV. In this episode, Guddat shares how compassion, resilience, and personal transformation play a critical role in building successful relationships.Women in Power highlights visionary women who are redefining success on their own terms. The series explores each guest’s journey—from adversity to achievement—offering insight into the courage and determination behind their achievements.Born in secrecy and adopted at a time when hidden pregnancies carried lifelong stigma, Guddat shares a deeply personal story of growing up searching for identity, belonging and connection. In the episode she reflects on the emotional impact of early abandonment, and how it followed her into adulthood, shaping the choices she made.After marrying at age 19 and dedicating years to motherhood and a fundamental Christian lifestyle, Guddat faced a turning point when she confronted the reality of the church and an abusive marriage. Determined to rebuild her life, she returned to school at age 40 and went on to become a respected couples counselor specializing in relationship dynamics.Today, through her work and her Relationship Roadmap Series , Guddat helps partners strengthen communication, rebuild trust, and create healthier, more fulfilling relationships and families.Guddat’s episode of Women in Power will be released on May 5, 2026, on Inside Success TV, available for streaming on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV.Watch the episode:Learn more about Gina Guddat’s programs:

GIna Guddat in Women In Power TV Series

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