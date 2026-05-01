EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS’ JONATHAN FITZGARRALD EARNS FOURTH CONSECUTIVE LAWDRAGON GLOBAL LEADERS HONOR

Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equinox Strategy Partners Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald has once again been recognized in Lawdragon’s list of " Global Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting .” This marks the fourth consecutive year that Fitzgarrald has been honored in the Business Development category.“This guide recognizes professional recruiters, marketing and PR professionals, management consultants, and an array of talent that helps law firms work stronger, better and more decisively to achieve their missions,” states the publication.Founder of Equinox Strategy Partners, Fitzgarrald is a nationally recognized advisor who empowers professionals to maximize their revenue-generating potential. With more than two decades of leadership experience inside top business law firms, including serving as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, he has guided firms in business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Prior to his in-house roles, Fitzgarrald leveraged his communications background at both public and private companies in Silicon Valley.Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader within the Legal Marketing Association and is a Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management. He has also been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as both a “CEO Visionary” and “Business Visionary,” and by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Leader of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s.”

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