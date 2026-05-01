Governor Kotek Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff Sunday, May 3, 2026, in accordance with Public Law 107-51, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The flag should be flown at half-staff on May 3 from sunrise to sunset to coincide with the memorial service held at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, located on the campus of the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

204 firefighters who died in the line of duty will be inducted into the 2026 Roll of Honor, including 97 lost in 2025 and 107 from 2024. Among those who will be honored include two Oregonians: Retired Salem Fire Department Captain Larry Damon Dean and Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD Division Chief Nicholas A. Berg.

“This Sunday, we honor those who gave everything to ensure the safety of our communities,” Governor Kotek said. “To the families of Captain Dean, Division Chief Berg, and firefighters across the nation who risk it all to keep us safe, the First Lady and I offer both our deepest condolences and our sincere gratitude for their service. To be a firefighter takes courage, strength, and the most fervent sense of duty. Captain Dean and Division Chief Berg embodied those qualities and will be forever remembered and honored.”

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