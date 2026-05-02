California College of Ayurveda Showcased as a Key Economic and Wellness Hub on Nevada County Tour

California College of Ayurveda (CCA) Herb Department Director, Brenda Krulikowski, shares how simple herbs grown at home can support health and offer natural healing solutions. Nevada County Tour participants explore custom and preformulated herbal products by Ayurveda Botanicals (AyBo), the CCA brand dedicated to long-term wellness solutions. Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist (CAS) Intern, Devin Ratigan, explains Ayurveda and shows how its principles support modern prevention, wellness, and disease management.

Attendees explored CCA’s classrooms, herbal pharmacy, and clinical spaces, gaining insight into a model that blends education, healthcare, and small-business.

What we’re building here in Nevada City is not only an educational institution, but a place where people come to learn, heal, and create meaningful work.” — Amanda Parish, School Director of CCA.

NEVADA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California College of Ayurveda opened its campus to regional leaders, business owners, and policymakers this week as a featured stop on the 2026 Tour of Nevada County—offering a firsthand look at how integrative health education is contributing to the area’s economic and cultural landscape.Hosted as part of the county’s annual economic development tour, the event brought more than 90 participants through the Nevada City campus across three rotating groups throughout the day. Attendees explored CCA ’s classrooms, herbal pharmacy, and clinical training spaces, gaining insight into a model that blends education, healthcare, and small-business development.More than a campus visit, the stop positioned CCA as part of a broader shift in Nevada County—where wellness, education, and entrepreneurship intersect to create new economic pathways.Founded in 1995, CCA is one of the longest-standing Ayurvedic institutions in the United States and operates as a college within the Hindu University of America. Its programs train students in Ayurvedic medicine, clinical practice, and holistic health, while its public clinic and wellness offerings draw clients from across the region and beyond.“Being part of this tour is an opportunity to show that Ayurveda isn’t just a philosophy—it’s a living, working system that supports education, careers, and community health,” said Amanda Parish, School Director of CCA. “What we’re building here in Nevada City is not only an educational institution, but a place where people come to learn, heal, and create meaningful work.”The Tour of Nevada County is designed to highlight industries shaping the region’s future, from manufacturing and agriculture to hospitality and wellness. CCA’s inclusion reflects a growing recognition of the wellness economy as a legitimate driver of local growth.Nevada City Mayor Adam Kline, who participated in the tour, emphasized the importance of organizations like CCA in defining the region’s identity and economic direction:"Nevada City has long been a hub for wellness, and a place where innovation and quality of life go hand in hand. Institutions like the California College of Ayurveda show what that looks like in practice: creating jobs, attracting students from across the country, and building a model of health and education that reflects this singular community. As we look to the future, supporting organizations like this is essential to sustaining a vibrant, resilient local economy. I'm grateful to have them here."As Nevada County continues to evolve, the presence of institutions like CCA signals a broader trend where education, wellness, and entrepreneurship are increasingly interconnected, shaping both the character and economic future of the region.For more information about the California College of Ayurveda, visit www.ayurvedacollege.com

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