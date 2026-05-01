Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Queens County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on April 28, 2026 following a motor vehicle collision involving an off-duty member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens County on April 25, 2026.

At approximately 8:46 p.m. on April 25, an off-duty NYPD officer was driving in his personal vehicle on 32nd Avenue in Queens County. As the officer turned left onto 92nd Street, he struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead three days later on April 28.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.