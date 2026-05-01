Marcel Castellano presents 'Origen': an artistic experience redefining fashion at Miami Swim Week 2026

In ORIGEN, Marcel Castellano presents a collection inspired by nature, craftsmanship, and cultural roots. Organic textures, woven structures, and sculptural silhouettes create a visual narrative that connects fashion with territory, memory, and identity.

“Origen” by Marcel Castellano debuts at Miami Swim Week 2026 as an immersive fashion-art experience exploring craftsmanship, identity, and cultural memory.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Miami Swim Week, designer and creative director Marcel Castellano unveils Origen, an artistic exhibition that transcends fashion, transforming it into a sensory, conceptual, and deeply human experience.

The exhibition will take place on May 29th at ALUR Gallery in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, bringing together press, creatives, and industry leaders in a space where fashion is experienced as art.

Conceived as an immersive experience, Origen breaks away from the traditional runway format. Each piece is presented as a conceptual work, revealing its process, narrative, and emotional depth. The viewer is invited not only to observe, but to interpret, connect, and enter the designer’s creative universe.

Through techniques and materials such as crochet, leather, and linen, Castellano builds a narrative rooted in origin, cultural memory, and craftsmanship, positioning craft as a defining language of contemporary luxury.

With Colombian and Venezuelan roots, Marcel Castellano has developed a multidisciplinary vision that merges fashion, art, and photography. His work goes beyond garments, creating visual universes where identity, emotion, and aesthetics constantly interact.

In Origen, this vision comes to life through a curated experience that integrates gallery-style pieces, process visuals, and a sensory atmosphere designed to be felt, explored, and remembered.

More than an exhibition, Origen is a statement: fashion as cultural language, living memory, and transformative experience.

Event Details

Date: May 29, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: ALUR Gallery, Wynwood Arts District, Miami

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