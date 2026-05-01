Getting Hands On With Iowa's Careers At Build My Future

Every spring, thousands of high school students descend upon the Iowa State Fairgrounds to learn about how careers in the trades, healthcare, or even emergency response can be a path for them. Build My Future is a premier event for showcasing Iowa's opportunity, and features employers across dozens of Iowa's industries. Students can get hands-on with interactive booths and other activities to experience what a day-in-the-life of their future job might be like.

IowaWORKS staff joined in the fun and brought the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center to the event. The Mobile Workforce Center can help students explore these opportunities, understand how to start building their resume, and navigate the process of finding a career.

Check out the great sites and sounds from Build My Future in the video below. To explore Iowa's careers and learn how IowaWORKS can help you along the way, visit the following links.