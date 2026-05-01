Wildfire risk is rising. Learn what you can do and how your County is prepared during a Live Town Hall at 6 p.m. May 20.

Board of Douglas County Commissioners continues new “Courageous Conversations” discussion series, focusing on wildfire readiness and resilience

Everyone is talking about our historically hot weather and lack of precipitation. Is your home mitigated against potential wildfire? Is your family prepared to evacuate if needed?

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners will host Courageous Conversations – Your Home, Your Family and Wildfire – an informative panel discussion to help us all prepare for extreme wildfire risk conditions.

The panel of experts includes the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management, who can explain how you can prepare your home and what Douglas County is doing to keep our community safe.

How to Attend or Join the Live Town Hall:

“With drought conditions, warm temperatures, and dry fuels elevating wildfire risk in Douglas County, now is the time for our community to come together, get informed, and prepare. This meeting is an opportunity to hear from experts, ask questions, and learn the steps we can take to protect our families, homes, and neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon, who also serves as chair of the Wildfire Action Collaborative. “I encourage every resident to join the conversation, because wildfire preparedness is a shared responsibility.”

For information about Live Town Halls, visit douglasco.gov/townhall

For additional information before the Live Town Hall, check out these resources: