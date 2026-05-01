CTDOT Announces Construction Underway on Four Waterbury Branch Line Station Upgrades

Construction Is Part of CTDOT’s Plan To Modernize All Six Stations on the Waterbury Branch Line





Rendering of the upgraded Derby-Shelton Train Station. [Download]

Rendering of the upgraded Ansonia Train Station. [Download]

Rendering of the upgraded Beacon Falls Train Station. [Download]

Rendering of the upgraded Seymour Train Station. [Download]

(DERBY, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and CTDOT today announced the start of construction on major upgrades to four stations on the Metro-North Waterbury Branch Line, located in Derby-Shelton, Ansonia, Beacon Falls, and Seymour. Construction on all four stations is beginning now and is anticipated to be completed by spring 2028.

The upgrades will transform these stations with new 350-foot platforms designed to accommodate full train boarding, along with covered canopies and enclosed windscreens to improve comfort in all weather. Stations will feature real-time arrival information, ticket vending, improved lighting, and clear wayfinding. Each location will be ADA accessible, with better pedestrian access and safer passenger flow.

In Derby, the project will restore the vacant historic station building to provide indoor waiting space and add new bus bays to strengthen connections with local transit services, creating a more seamless regional hub.

These projects are part of a broader statewide initiative to upgrade all six stations along the Waterbury Branch Line between 2025 and 2028 at an estimated cost of $193 million. Led by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), the program is modernizing a critical regional rail corridor with safer, more accessible, and more reliable infrastructure for riders.

“For too long, riders on the Waterbury Branch Line have been making do with aging and inaccessible infrastructure. That changes now,” Governor Lamont said. “These investments are about more than about improved stations; they’re about giving working families in the Naugatuck Valley the same quality of service that riders elsewhere take for granted, and building the kind of connected, affordable communities that keep people here.”

“Bringing the Waterbury Branch Line into the 21st century means delivering stations that are accessible, comfortable, and built for how people travel today,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “This is a major step forward for riders and the communities along the line. I’m grateful to the Lamont administration, our Congressional delegation, and our partners at the Federal Transit Administration for helping make it happen.”

“These improvements will make it easier for people to reach jobs throughout the region, support local businesses by bringing more activity to the area, and help communities attract new development and new investment,” MTA Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said. “As ridership continues to increase on the Waterbury Branch, at some stations exceeding 200% of 2019 levels, these station upgrades will allow us to provide a more seamless travel experience across the entire region.”

“Reliable rails require modern stations to serve the needs of Connecticut travelers,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “These long-overdue upgrades to the Waterbury Branch Line will make commuting safer, more accessible, and more convenient for riders across Connecticut while bolstering local economies. I’m proud to support this critical investment in Connecticut’s transportation future.”

“Larger platforms, safer pedestrian walkways, and smoother rides are all coming to Waterbury Branch Line stations,” Senator Chris Murphy said. “I’m proud to have worked with our delegation to secure federal funding for these upgrades. They’re a game changer that will help the city and the entire Valley continue growing.”

“The upgrades on the Waterbury Branch Line will deliver significant relief to commuters, making commuter rail more reliable and accessible for them, which is especially critical now during the cost-of-living crisis,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said. “This project invests in our communities, creates good-paying jobs, and connects Connecticut residents to new places and opportunities – fostering economic development along the corridor. These upgrades bring us closer to reliable mass transit for everyone, and I will continue to fight for investments that support Connecticut’s infrastructure.”

“Investing in rail infrastructure is not just about faster trains, it is about connecting people to opportunity,” Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said. “Modern rail infrastructure links communities to jobs, education, and essential services. This meaningful investment will ensure safer, more efficient travel for Waterbury residents and commuters across Connecticut. Thank you to Governor Lamont and the Federal Transit Administration for your partnership in improving our state.”

To support construction, rail service will be temporarily replaced with bus service on the Waterbury Branch Line from July 20, 2026, through May 31, 2027. Because the line operates on a single track, major work at the Ansonia and Beacon Falls stations cannot be completed safely while trains are running. This includes shifting the track to align with new, longer platforms. Suspending service allows crews to work at both locations at the same time and complete the work as quickly as possible.

The outage also allows CTDOT to advance bridge, signal, and infrastructure upgrades between Stratford and Bridgeport where the Waterbury Branch Line connects to the New Haven Line. Coordinating this work, which is under the Track Improvement Mobility Enhancement for Connecticut (TIME FOR CT) Program, reduces the need for additional future disruptions and keeps the overall project on schedule.

By completing these efforts together, the state expects to save more than $47 million and shorten the Waterbury Station improvements by approximately one year. These savings are driven in large part by using a single extended outage to complete both the station track work and TIME For CT improvements. Bus service will be provided during this period. Details on routes and schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, including project details, renderings, and photos of the existing stations, visit portal.ct.gov/WBLstations.