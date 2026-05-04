Jazz-R&B Artist D. Mills jaZZ Shares Soulful New Compositions as His National Radio Presence Continues to Rise

Former NYC detective turned composer expands his smooth jazz footprint with new single [ Close ] now available on DMillsJazz.com.

My goal is to create music that touches people deeply and inspires them to feel something real.” — DAVID MILLS

NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned jazz and R&B fusion artist D Mills jaZZ continues to elevate his national visibility with a series of emotionally rich, smooth jazz releases capturing the attention of listeners and radio programmers across the country. His latest compositions, ] Close [ Sandra Dream ], “Touch,” “Give Your Love,” “Manhattan 2.0,” and “France Revised”, highlight his evolving sound as well as his dedication to crafting music that resonates with audiences on a personal level.

A versatile musician skilled in bass guitar, piano, and guitar, Mills brings decades of experience to his work. His musical journey began early, touring nationwide at age 15 with gospel groups before performing with the legendary Shirley Caesar. These formative years shaped his artistic identity and instilled in him a deep respect for melody, emotion, and musical storytelling.

Today, his sound blends the sophistication of modern jazz with the warmth of soulful R&B, creating a style that is both contemporary and classic. His compositions have earned growing support from iHeartRadio, SmoothJazz.com, and a range of jazz stations throughout the United States, where program directors frequently spotlight his expressive arrangements and signature smooth bass-driven style.

What sets D Mills jaZZ apart is not only his musical skill but also the compelling life path that led him here. Before devoting himself fully to music, Mills served as a detective with the New York City Police Department. His career in law enforcement informed his worldview, deepened his emotional perspective, and ultimately inspired his decision to pursue music as a means of expression, reflection, and connection. His transition from detective to full-time composer represents a rare and powerful narrative, one that underscores the transformative role creativity can play in life’s second chapters.

Mills’ recent release "Close" has gained strong traction in Los Angeles, Florida markets, Louisiana, and Atlanta, all regions celebrated for their rich musical culture. His ability to appeal to urban jazz listeners, adult contemporary fans, and R&B enthusiasts has allowed him to develop a diverse and loyal audience. Each track offers a blend of smooth instrumentation, atmospheric layers, and emotional depth, inviting listeners to unwind, reflect, and engage.

His dedication to producing meaningful music is matched by his commitment to accessibility. Fans can explore his full catalog and download his newest tracks directly through DMillsJazz.com, where exclusive content and upcoming releases are regularly posted. His music can also be found on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major streaming and download platforms.

As his national airplay expands and demand for his work grows, Mills continues to refine his craft while honoring the influences that shaped his sound. His journey reflects the power of reinvention and the enduring impact of music on both artist and listener.

For media interviews, radio servicing, or collaboration inquiries, please contact D. M Records through dmillsjazz.hearnow.com.

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