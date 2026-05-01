Two Pioneers in Conscious Leadership Join Forces to Redefine Executive Development

The Awakened Company Chief Consciousness Officer

The Awakened Company and Awaken Leaders Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Global Movement Toward Purpose-Driven, Consciousness-Based Leadership

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Awakened Company, a boutique executive development firm specialising in transformational leadership, corporate culture, and business strategy with soul, and Awaken Leaders, the creator of the Chief Consciousness Officer (CCO) program — an eight-week executive coaching journey integrating energy healing, breathwork, and conscious giving — today announced a strategic partnership to jointly serve leaders and organisations ready to elevate their professional and personal impact.The partnership unites two of the most innovative voices in the emerging field of conscious leadership , combining The Awakened Company's proven organizational transformation system — built on passion, purpose, and playfulness — with the deep, individual-level consciousness work at the heart of the CCO program. Together, the two organizations offer a uniquely complete pathway: from the inner work of healing ancestral and energetic patterns to the outer work of building healthier, more resilient, and more purposeful companies."The world doesn't need more leaders who perform. It needs leaders who transform," said Catherine Bell, CEO and Co-Founder of The Awakened Company and best-selling author of The Awakened Company. "Our partnership with Awaken Leaders is a natural convergence of two purpose-driven organizations that were always moving in the same direction. Together, we are building a bridge between the inner awakening of the individual and the outer transformation of the organization.""We’ve designed a program that doesn’t fit any known leadership program. We don’t talk about PKIs, ROI, or any financial achievements. We create a safe energetic container for our clients while we expose them to a language that they might not understand at the beginning; nevertheless, it carries a high energetic vibration that helps with their own healing. While most leadership programs address skills, very few address the soul behind the skill," said Claudiu Murgan, Founder of the Chief Consciousness Officer program. "Partnering with The Awakened Company allows us to meet leaders at every level of their journey — from the personal healing that unlocks their true voice, to the strategic and cultural transformation their organizations need to thrive in a new era of business. Catherine and I are big proponents of the concept – collaboration, not competition. The way forward is the conscious individual, which leads to a conscious society."About the PartnershipUnder this collaboration, The Awakened Company and Chief Consciousness Officer will:• Cross-refer clients whose needs span individual consciousness development and organizational transformation, ensuring leaders receive holistic, end-to-end support• Co-present at speaking engagements and events, bringing a dual perspective to conscious leadership audiences across North America and internationally• Collaborate on media and thought leadership, including joint podcast appearances, articles, and social media content that amplifies both missionsAbout The Awakened CompanyFounded by Catherine R. Bell, The Awakened Company is a boutique executive development company that has worked with organizations including Shell Canada, ATB Financial, BluEarth Renewables, Moodys Tax Law, and the Queen's University Smith School of Business. The company's flagship book, The Awakened Company, is a best-selling and award-winning organizational model energized by proven business practices and perennial wisdom traditions. Its programs — spanning keynotes, 1:1 coaching, team playshops, Enneagram development, and year-long transformation programs — serve leaders and organizations committed to building companies where purpose and performance are inseparable.Catherine is a published author of The Awakened Company, two audiobooks with Sounds True, and an upcoming book on Creativity.Website: awakenedcompany.com Email: info@awakenedcompany.comAbout the Chief Consciousness Officer ProgramFounded by Claudiu Murgan — author, podcast host of the Spiritually Inspired Show (260+ episodes), and consultant with over two decades of corporate experience — Chief Consciousness Officer (CCO) program addresses what most leadership development frameworks ignore: the energetic and ancestral patterns that drive executive behaviour below the level of conscious awareness. The eight-week CCO program combines one-on-one coaching, breathwork, energy healing, and a reimagined approach to corporate giving, guiding senior leaders toward a new level of awareness that benefits both their personal lives and their organizations.Claudiu Murgan also offers the Visionary Leader's Voice program — a writing-based leadership development experience that unlocks creative expression and authentic voice in executives.Website: awaken-leaders.comA Shared Vision for the Future of LeadershipBoth organizations share the conviction that the next frontier of business performance is not technological — it is human. As organizations worldwide grapple with burnout, disengagement, leadership crises, and the mounting pressure to address environmental and social responsibility, the partnership between The Awakened Company and Chief Consciousness Officer positions both companies at the forefront of a movement that views consciousness not as a soft skill, but as a strategic imperative.Leaders, organizations, and media interested in learning more about the partnership, joint programming, or speaking opportunities are invited to contact either organization directly.Media enquiries:Catherine Bell | awakenedcompany.com | info@awakenedcompany.comClaudiu Murgan | awaken-leaders.com | claudiu@claudiumurgan.com

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