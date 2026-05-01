Attorney General Tong Statement on Final Passage of Legislation to Combat Youth Social Media Addiction and Artificial Intelligence Harms

05/01/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on final passage of state legislation to combat youth social media addiction and strengthen state regulations over artificial intelligence, including new measures to protect against harms caused by chat bots and AI-driven employment decision processes.

Social Media

The social media provisions, proposed by Attorney General Tong and Governor Ned Lamont, prohibit social media companies from exposing minors to harmful and addictive algorithms and notifications without parental consent. The bill also establishes a series of default settings regarding account privacy, time of use, and notifications, including barring notifications between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. Parental consent would be required to alter the default settings.

In addition to new strong default protections, the legislation requires social media companies to annually report to the state the number of minors on their platform, the number of minors with parental consent to use addictive algorithms, and the average amount of time per day a minor spends on the platform, broken down by both age and time of day.

The bill also requires a warning label pop-up when a minor opens a social media app informing them of the mental health dangers social media proposes.

“Every parent knows the real and constant risks and dangers of social media; from the addiction that keeps kids glued to their screens to the harmful content that can cause depression, self harm and worse. We all need to get serious about protecting our children, now,” said Attorney General Tong. “Our kids are social media cash cows, and companies will continue to sacrifice their safety and wellbeing so long as they keep scrolling and generating profits. Connecticut is done waiting for tech bros and Washington to do right by our families. This is a monumental bipartisan step towards reclaiming parental control over dangerously addictive and deeply destructive social media platforms.”

Attorney General Tong has sued Meta, alleging that the company knowingly designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and its other social media platforms that purposefully addict youth. Connecticut’s investigation into TikTok over similar allegations is active and ongoing.

Artificial Intelligence

Included in the AI legislation is language supported by the Office of the Attorney General that requires chat bot operators to adopt protocols to detect self-harm, to provide notices that users are communicating with an AI companion, and to require chat bot operators to prohibit access to minors if the program is capable of encouraging self-harm and offering mental health services, among other provisions.

The legislation also includes several provisions related to AI-related employment impacts, including disclosure requirements related to use of automated decision technology in employment decisions, requires that state notifications given prior to mass layoffs and plant closings note when such actions are related to use of AI or other technology, and requires the state to study and develop a plan to address AI-related employment impacts, among other provisions.

In February, Attorney General Tong today released a memorandum to state officials, agencies and members of the public regarding application of existing laws to artificial intelligence to protect Connecticut residents.

View the memorandum here.

“Artificial intelligence is exploding everywhere, with potential for good intertwined with severe risks. Neither state nor federal law has kept pace with these developments, and today’s vote is an important first step towards protecting Connecticut families. My office will remain vigilant and aggressive in using all legal tools available to protect against AI-enabled harm,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov