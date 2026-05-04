Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings Seeks Participation in Renewed DEA Marijuana Rescheduling Hearing

Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIH)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company that trades on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, announced today that it has submitted a new Notice of Intention to Participate in the federal administrative hearing concerning the proposed transfer of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.CBIH previously participated in the administrative process related to this proposed rulemaking. Following the renewal of the proceedings by the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), the Company seeks to reaffirm its position and provide a perspective focused on research, medicine, regulation, and public health.For CBIH, this renewed participation reflects a commitment to bringing a science-driven perspective to the federal rescheduling conversation. The Company’s position is supported by a scientific portfolio that includes 25 completed patent assets for cannabinoid-based medical formulations across neurological, psychiatric, oncological, metabolic, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal, microbiome-related, and other therapeutic areas.“The uncertainty surrounding marijuana policy extends beyond the cannabis industry and the stigma associated with adult use, reaching the broader economy, scientific research, medicine, and public trust,” said Rosangel Andrades, MD, CBIH R&D Director. “When stigma drives the conversation, banks hesitate, investors step back, researchers face added obstacles, and clinical development becomes more difficult, creating commercial, scientific, regulatory, and human setbacks.”In that context, CBIH recognizes the value of experienced voices in the federal rescheduling conversation, particularly those that bring legal, business, public communication, and human perspectives to the issue of stigma. These perspectives help connect the discussion to its broader institutional and human impact, reinforcing the need for a responsible dialogue grounded in public trust and broader public understanding.“Rescheduling should not be viewed as the elimination of controls, but as an opportunity to build a clearer, more scientific, and more organized framework,” said Dante Picazo, Chief Executive Officer of CBIH.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com For more information, contact us at:

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