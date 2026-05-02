Andy’s Frozen Custard® Launches ‘Sweet Since ’86 Roadshow Tour’ from Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway

The World's Sweetest Trophy for the Andy's Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway

23-week celebration brings frozen custard, motorsports, and community fun to fans nationwide

This tour is a celebration of the people who have made Andy's what it is today; our incredible #FANdys, our families, our motorsports fans and the communities that have supported us for 40 years.” — Andy Kuntz, CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating 40 delicious years as the World’s Finest Frozen Custard and taking the party nationwide. The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop is rolling out the “ Sweet Since ’86 Roadshow Tour ,” a high-energy, 23-week celebration bringing the joy of Andy’s™ to #FANdys, families, and communities across the country.The tour officially kicked off at the Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway race weekend, May 1–3, launching a cross-country celebration that will visit more than 170 locations across 14 states over the course of the tour.At every stop, guests can expect a festive, can’t-miss experience featuring:• A custom, colorful caravan of vintage vehicles bringing nostalgia to each location• Photo opportunities with The Sweetest Trophy from the Andy’s Frozen Custard 340• A giant inflatable Hugh for larger-than-life fun• A “Spin to Win” experience with prizes, giveaways, and surprises• $2 one-topping sundaes• A chance to win FREE Andy’s for a year• Exclusive, limited-edition Andy’s merchandise available for purchase• Interactive moments designed for fans, families, and communities to celebrate together“This tour is a celebration of the people who have made Andy’s what it is today; our incredible #FANdys, our families, our motorsports fans, and the communities that have supported us for 40 years,” said Andy Kuntz, CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “As we mark this milestone anniversary, we’re excited to bring the energy, fun, and gratitude directly to our stores and create unforgettable moments for the people who have been part of our story from the very beginning.”A Legacy of Racing and CustardFor more than 30 years, Andy’s has been a proud supporter of motorsports, and that connection takes center stage as the tour launches at Texas Motor Speedway. The Andy’s 340 serves as the starting line for a celebration that blends speed, tradition, and the brand’s signature sweet treats.Follow the FunFans can track the “Sweet Since ’86 Roadshow Tour” through interactive content, behind-the-scenes moments, and real-time updates across Andy’s digital and social channels. The complete tour schedule is available via this link: eatandys.com/40th-anniversary-tour. To learn more, visit eatandys.com or follow @andysfrozencustard using #SweetSince86 and #FANdys.Customers are encouraged to download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to join the #FANdys Loyalty Program for exclusive offers, news, and rewards. Members receive a free small, one-topping Concrete after their first visit, along with insider access to new product launches, Flash Treats, and special promotions.About Andy’s Frozen CustardFounded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 40 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time.With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 3,500 employees and 180 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Offering over 54,000 flavor combinations, Andy’s gives treat lovers endless opportunities to customize their perfect dessert. In honor of 40 years, the brand continues its commitment to giving back by donating more than 5,000 treats annually to local children’s charities in each of its store locations. Andy’s also offers the ‘#FANdys Loyalty Program,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com # # #

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