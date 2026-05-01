Activist Biden Judge Releases Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder

Bryan Rafael Gomez is wanted in the Dominican Republic for murder and has been arrested in the U.S. for assault and battery

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after an activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released a violent criminal illegal alien who is wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.

On January 24, 2023, the Coordination of the Courts of Instruction of the National District of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, issued a criminal arrest warrant for Bryan Rafael Gomez for homicide.

Bryan Rafael Gomez

On April 4, 2026, the Worcester Police Department arrested Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, for assault and battery. The detainer was honored, and after he was released on $500 bail, ICE arrested Gomez.

On April 28, 2026, U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose–who was appointed in the final days of the Biden administration–ordered Gomez’s release.

“Bryan Rafael Gomez is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with an international warrant for homicide,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “An activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released this wanted murderer back into American communities. This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country.”

Gomez entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol near Lukeville, Arizona. He was then released by the Biden administration.

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