Shapiro Administration Kicks Off ‘Pennsylvania Small Business Week’ in Lewistown

The Shapiro Administration is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to support small businesses, as Governor Josh Shapiro has proclaimed May 3-9, 2026 as Small Business Week in Pennsylvania.

Small businesses power Pennsylvania’s economy, with over 1.2 million of them providing jobs for 2.5 million people.

Lewistown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger launched “Pennsylvania Small Business Week” during a walking tour of downtown Lewistown, Mifflin County, and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their small businesses and communities during this special week and all year long. Governor Josh Shapiro has proclaimed May 3 through May 9, 2026, as Small Business Week in the Commonwealth.

During his visit, Secretary Siger met with owners and employees of several downtown Lewistown businesses, including: Monument Square Center, Moon Dragon game store, Miller Cinemas and market and catering company Kickin’ Cater.

“Like here in Lewistown, downtowns and main streets across Pennsylvania are the heartbeat of their local economies, and we must support them so they can become stronger, more vibrant communities,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration continues to be laser-focused on investing in our small businesses, improving public spaces, and supporting long-term revitalization strategies to create places where people want to live, work, and visit. During Pennsylvania Small Business Week – and every day – we’re reminded that supporting local businesses is a direct investment in the success and resilience of our communities across the Commonwealth.”

Governor Shapiro created the Main Street Matters Program — a key part of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — to help revitalize downtowns, support small businesses, and strengthen local economies. The Governor has included another $20 million in his 2026-27 budget proposal to continue funding this successful initiative.

Last year, Governor Shapiro visited Lewistown to announce the borough’s Main Street designation. The designation allowed Downtown Lewistown, Inc to apply for up to $225,000 in grant funding to support its five-year revitalization strategy, including efforts to remove blight, improve public spaces, and attract new development.

“For the many years that I have been in office, I have seen first-hand the invaluable support we have had with DCED,” said Lewistown Mayor Deborah A. Bargo. “Your department is such a positive impact when it comes to funding, technical guidance and infrastructure improvements which certainly has benefitted our local businesses and neighborhoods.”

“Since the early beginnings of Downtown Lewistown, Inc., we have been intentional in our resolve to be innovative channeling private local dollars to leverage investment from other sources, including DCED to advance projects and programs beneficial for our businesses and residents,” said Jim Zubler, Executive Director, Downtown Lewistown Inc. “Local support has made this possible, while designation as a Main Street Community has been instrumental in fulfilling that promise, paying big dividends for our community.”

Small Business, Big Impact

Small businesses power Pennsylvania’s economy, with over 1.2 million of them providing jobs for 2.5 million people.

13,338 Pennsylvania small businesses sold goods worth $15 billion internationally in 2023.

Small businesses are great for local economies too. When you spend $100 at a small business, $73 goes back into the local community.

Local retailers keep 289 percent more revenue in the local economy than chain stores do.

Small businesses aren’t just about money; they also make our communities special, giving each main street, downtown, and neighborhood a unique feel and identity.

Creating Real Economic Opportunity For Small Businesses

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has taken bold steps to strengthen the economy, attract new investment, and support our businesses: Cut business filing wait times from eight weeks to just two days, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses. Increased the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Deduction Limit, allowing businesses to reduce taxable income by up to 80 percent by 2029 — keeping Pennsylvania competitive with other states. In this year’s budget proposal (opens in a new tab), the Governor proposed accelerating Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the tax rate by 0.75 percent annually and lowering it to 4.99 percent by 2029. Secured $500 million in site development funding to attract businesses, create jobs, and drive long-term economic growth as part of a 10-year Economic Development Strategy to increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness by tapping into our innovation ecosystem and talent. Invested $20 million in Main Street Matters expanding on the success of the Keystone Communities Program to revitalize downtown areas, help businesses grow, and improve community infrastructure.



For more information about Pennsylvania Small Business Week or the Main Street Matters program and, visit the DCED website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn, and be sure to tag local small business on social media with the hashtags #PASmallBiz26.

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