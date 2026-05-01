The Power of One: How Individual Volunteers Strengthen Army Readiness

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – More than 85 volunteers gathered at the Woodlawn Chapel, April 28, for an Army Community Service appreciation event celebrating the collective impact of their service to the installation and its families.

The Army Volunteer Corps program, which includes over 250 individuals at Fort Belvoir, annually recognizes those who commit their time and talent to benefit the community. The program matches individuals’ personal interests and career goals with volunteer opportunities at various installation agencies.

Capt. James Rainey, commander of Bravo Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, reminded attendees that their individual efforts significantly strengthen the entire community.

"Volunteering is not just about filling a time sheet or checking a box; it's about strengthening the very fabric of the community that supports us and our families every day," Rainey said. "When soldiers and families feel supported, connected, and valued, that's when our units are strongest."

Volunteering provides tangible benefits for those who serve. According to a Carnegie Mellon University study, regular volunteering can lead to a 40% reduction in the risk of high blood pressure for adults over 50. It also offers opportunities to gain work experience, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships.

Retired Navy Capt. Carla Meyers, a guest speaker, emphasized the transformative power of service.

"Volunteering doesn't only benefit those we serve; it transforms us as well," Meyers said. "It builds confidence as we realize our skills and efforts are making a difference. We become better neighbors and citizens, finding a sense of purpose and pride in something larger than ourselves."

Whether it’s to make new friends, serve the community, refresh skills before entering the job market, get out of the house, develop confidence, share talent, gain work experience, or explore an activity they would like to pursue someday, volunteering returns personal benefits. Carnegie Mellon University linked regular volunteering to a 40% reduction in the risk of developing high blood pressure in adults over 50.

Giving your time and talents also helps ground you in several ways:

Gain a sense of satisfaction/achievement by meeting challenges.

Learn about the Army, our sister services, and the community.

Acquire new skills and expand old ones.

Obtain work experience.

Build new friendships and become a cohesive part of the community.

The event concluded with the presentation of a symbolic check for $999,810 to Sean Lehane, the deputy to the garrison commander. This amount represents the monetary value of the more than 23,000 hours Fort Belvoir volunteers contributed over the past year.

Capt. Rainey noted the cohesion in all those separate efforts.

“You've chosen to give back. You've chosen to invest in others, and in doing so, you strengthen readiness in a way that no training event or metric can ever fully capture,” he said, “because when soldiers and families feel supported, connected and valued, that's when the units are strongest.” To learn more about how you can volunteer for 22 different organizations, visit https://home.army.mil/belvoir/my-fort-belvoir/all-services/army-community-service/army-volunteer-corps-avc